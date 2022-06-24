ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

HCSO searching for victims of a sexual battery suspect

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NTmuA_0gLHXKoY00

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating and looking for additional victims of a man arrested on a sexual battery charge.

HCSO said Michael Farina approached a female victim and sexually assaulted her as she was walking near the intersection of Cedar Creek Boulevard and Lemon Tree Court in the Citrus Park area around 12 a.m. on Saturday, June 18.

A few days later, on June 22, deputies served an arrest warrant for Farina.

According to HCSO, Farina has a history of violence towards women. In, 2018, per HCSO, he was arrested for the robbery of a juvenile victim after he reportedly assaulted her in a parking lot.

Farina is currently at Orient Road Jail with no bond.

HCSO detectives are asking if there are any other victims of Farina to please reach out by calling 813-247-8200.

HCSO

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Citrus Park, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cedar Creek Boulevard#Lemon Tree Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy