Our Editors’ Favorite Budget Massage Gun Is at Its Lowest Ever Price Today on Amazon

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Are you ready for this one? Our favorite budget massage gun just got even more affordable at its lowest price ever — just $99.

Our product testers have tried dozens of massage guns, from premium massagers from Therabody to budget options from Amazon that best belong in the trash. In the budget category, the Vybe Premium Massage Gun is by far the best massage gun under $200. We were shocked by how powerful the motor was for a gun of its size and price. We thought this percussion massager was a bargain at $150, but the new $99 price tag is further proof that this year’s early Prime Day deals are incredible.



Buy: VYBE Premium Muscle Massage Gun $99.99 (orig. $209.99) 52% OFF

The VYBE Premium Muscle Massage Gun is a certified SPY must-have after we named it the best massage gun to purchase on a budget in our roundup of the best massage guns . We’ve tested and even wrote a full review on this massage gun, too. And, to our findings, it’s well worth the original $200 price point. That being said, it’s more than worth the current 52% price drop. Early Christmas gift shopping, anyone? You know what they say about Christmas in July — might as well change it to June!

With five adjustable levels for your desired pressure, the VYBE Premium can reach up to vibrations as high as 3200 rpm to hit all of those aching muscles your hands can’t seem to fix. It’s ideal for any kind of athlete, whether you’re the track star at your high school or a professional Major League Baseball player.



Buy: VYBE Premium Muscle Massage Gun $187.96 (orig. $209.99) 10% OFF

The device packs four interchangeable heads which you can swap in and out to your liking. Some heads work better for other parts of your body, so you might want to test them all and see which work best where. In addition, the VYBE Premium has a battery life that goes up to four whole hours total for massage after massage after massage. Talk about a soothed muscle.

For portability purposes, the VYBE Premium weighs only four pounds and can fit right into your carry-on back for easy traveling. It’s mega quiet so you won’t be in any way irritated whilst using. This massage gun is to relieve stress only, not bring it.

But, don’t forget the most important part. This massage gun is on sale right now at 52% off, people . That’s not something to play around with. You can quite literally purchase two for the price of one. This deal only lasts a few more hours, so don’t wait any longer. Get massive savings on the VYBE Premium now!



Buy: VYBE Premium Muscle Massage Gun $187.96 (orig. $209.99) 10% OFF