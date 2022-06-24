Nike Will Cover Travel and Lodging for Employees Who Don’t Have Abortion Access

Click here to read the full article.

Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court officially struck down Roe v. Wade, Nike said it will ensure employees continue to have access to family planning benefits, including abortion, regardless of where they live.

A small number of states have already shut down abortion clinics today, and almost half of U.S. states are poised to curb rights as a result of the 6-3 ruling, which had been widely expected following the leaked opinion.

Nike, one of the largest retailers in the U.S., said it would cover travel and lodging expenses when services aren’t readily available.

“No matter where our teammates are on their family planning journey – from contraception and abortion coverage, to pregnancy and family-building support through fertility, surrogacy and adoption benefits – we are here to support their decisions.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Levi’s, Gap Inc. and other major companies have issued similar statements today.

The full Nike statement is below:

”Nike offers comprehensive family planning benefits. No matter where our teammates are on their family planning journey – from contraception and abortion coverage, to pregnancy and family-building support through fertility, surrogacy and adoption benefits – we are here to support their decisions.

We cover travel and lodging expenses in situations where services are not available close to home and regularly make adjustments to our benefits to ensure employees have access to the quality healthcare they need.”