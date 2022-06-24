ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

St. Mary's District 3 commissioner candidates note some differences

By Caleb M. Soptelean
Southern Maryland News
Southern Maryland News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aTOaA_0gLHXGHe00

Two of three candidates for the Republican nomination for county commissioner in District 3 noted some of their differences during a June 22 forum.

Mike Alderson and Elizabeth O'Connor attended the event at the Lexington Park Library. Dawn Murphy, an Avenue resident, did not participate.

The three are vying to replace O'Connor's husband, Commissioner John O'Connor (R) on the board. John O'Connor is one of three Republican candidates for sheriff, along with Steve Hall and Todd Fleenor. No Democrat is running in either race.

Alderson, a Coltons Point resident, noted that his wife is a longtime teacher and they have two boys.

Elizabeth O'Connor, a Mechanicsville resident, said she grew up in Charles County, began working for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office at age 21 and recently retired after nearly 22 years.

The candidates did not seem too far apart in their various positions.

Alderson said his top priority is the budget, while O'Connor said hers is listening to the people.

O'Connor's No. 1 concern is violent crime, while Alderson's is the county's mission statement, which he said requires being responsible to the citizens.

Both said they support keeping the current setup where each county voter can vote in each of the five district commissioner and school board races.

Both were asked if they support development of town center master plans. "I agree with town center development," Alderson said. O'Connor said she supports it.

O'Connor was asked if she would recuse herself from any settlement discussions about her longstanding lawsuit against the sheriff's office. "Absolutely," she said, adding that she would also recuse herself from voting on her husband's salary, if both are elected, but not other matters pertaining to the sheriff's office. "It's been vetted by ethics committees," she said.

The candidates were asked to list their top three priorities.

Alderson's are getting back to the county's mission statement, putting a school resource officer in every school and supporting the school system.

O'Connor, who said she's "tired of the good 'ol boys," wants to be a responsible steward of county dollars, supports law enforcement and emergency services and better infrastructure management.

The Republican primary is July 19.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Early Voting Has Begun In Maryland’s Primary Election

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Voting is underway in Maryland’s primary election. Maryland’s Primary Election Day is July 19. Mail-in voting has begun as the state’s voters can request a mail-in ballot be sent to them. There are 288 ballot drop-boxes set up statewide. The top of the ballot includes races for who will replace Gov. Larry Hogan in the governor’s mansion. The Republican race pits Hogan’s Secretary of Labor and Secretary of Commerce Kelly Schulz against Trump-endorsed Del. Dan Cox of Frederick. Top candidates in the Democratic field include Comptroller Peter Franchot, nonprofit CEO Wes Moore, former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, Maryland’s former...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles, St. Mary’s part of 31 farms approved in lasted MALPF easements

ANNAPOLIS, MD (June 22, 2022) – The Maryland Board of Public Works approved 31 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation (MALPF) easements at their meeting on June 22. These easements will permanently preserve an additional 3,682 acres of prime farmland in Anne Arundel, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Washington, […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Lexington Park, MD
County
Saint Mary's County, MD
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
Saint Mary's County, MD
Government
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Announces New Information Technology Workforce Development Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Hogan today announced Maryland’s new Information Technology Innovative Workforce Solution program, which will provide work opportunities to individuals apprenticing to become information technology (IT) professionals. The Department of Information Technology (DoIT) will partner with Catalyte, Inc. and Digital Network Group, LLC to provide a fully developed...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA

Influx of patients expected to seek out safe abortions in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Reproductive advocates are calling Maryland the southernmost safe state for abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering abortion bans in 13 states across the country. Karen Nelson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Maryland, says they are ready if...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Election Local#Republican#Democrat#Coltons Point#County Sheriff S Office
WDVM 25

Maryland’s Abortion Care Access Law goes into effect Friday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Back in April, Maryland’s General Assembly overrode Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Abortion Care Access Act, a bill allowing health practitioners besides physicians, to perform abortion procedures. Those health care workers include nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants who have proper training. This bill comes with controversy […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Protests Continued In Maryland Saturday Over A SCOTUS Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are protesting across the state over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Friday. Even though abortion remains legal in Maryland, many people are outraged by the court’s decision to end that right for women in other states and have come out to places like here Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest. Supporters of abortion rights have gathered here at Columbia Lakefront Stage to protest after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade yesterday @wjz pic.twitter.com/HxiMxl3OoR — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 25, 2022 The message they brought with them on Saturday is “we won’t go...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
Daily Voice

Teen Airlifted To Hospital In St. Mary's County After Shooting: Sheriff

A teenager in Maryland had to be airlifted to an area hospital after being shot during an incident in St. Mary’s County, the sheriff’s office announced. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office responded to the 24400 block of Marvell Dean Road in Hollywood shortly after 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, where there was a reported shooting.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Teen In Maryland

Law enforcement agencies are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teen who has been missing for more than a week in Maryland. In Allegany County, the Cumberland Police Department issued an alert for 14-year-old Takota Rayne Stephens, who has not been seen since Thursday, June 16.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Southern Maryland News

Southern Maryland News

La Plata, MD
339
Followers
365
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

For over 100 years, Southern Maryland News has provided Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert with unprecedented coverage of local news, sports and politics.

 https://www.somdnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy