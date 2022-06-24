St. Mary's District 3 commissioner candidates note some differences

Two of three candidates for the Republican nomination for county commissioner in District 3 noted some of their differences during a June 22 forum.

Mike Alderson and Elizabeth O'Connor attended the event at the Lexington Park Library. Dawn Murphy, an Avenue resident, did not participate.

The three are vying to replace O'Connor's husband, Commissioner John O'Connor (R) on the board. John O'Connor is one of three Republican candidates for sheriff, along with Steve Hall and Todd Fleenor. No Democrat is running in either race.

Alderson, a Coltons Point resident, noted that his wife is a longtime teacher and they have two boys.

Elizabeth O'Connor, a Mechanicsville resident, said she grew up in Charles County, began working for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office at age 21 and recently retired after nearly 22 years.

The candidates did not seem too far apart in their various positions.

Alderson said his top priority is the budget, while O'Connor said hers is listening to the people.

O'Connor's No. 1 concern is violent crime, while Alderson's is the county's mission statement, which he said requires being responsible to the citizens.

Both said they support keeping the current setup where each county voter can vote in each of the five district commissioner and school board races.

Both were asked if they support development of town center master plans. "I agree with town center development," Alderson said. O'Connor said she supports it.

O'Connor was asked if she would recuse herself from any settlement discussions about her longstanding lawsuit against the sheriff's office. "Absolutely," she said, adding that she would also recuse herself from voting on her husband's salary, if both are elected, but not other matters pertaining to the sheriff's office. "It's been vetted by ethics committees," she said.

The candidates were asked to list their top three priorities.

Alderson's are getting back to the county's mission statement, putting a school resource officer in every school and supporting the school system.

O'Connor, who said she's "tired of the good 'ol boys," wants to be a responsible steward of county dollars, supports law enforcement and emergency services and better infrastructure management.

The Republican primary is July 19.