Drinks

8 best hard seltzers to try this summer

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

The new fizz on the block

By comparison, hard seltzer are still the new kid on the block when it comes to a refreshing, alcoholic-filled summer beverage. Beers and others have been around for hundreds of years. But in just a few short years, hard seltzer have really taken off. Have you jumped aboard the fad? If you're one who has and fancy yourself a connoisseur that likes to try the best of best,
Liquor.com has you covered. Here are eight of the best hard seltzer to try during summer 2022:

Best low carb: Flying Embers Hard Seltzer

Flying Embers is known for their kombucha originally, but have entered the seltzer game with a stand-out product. They ferment their seltzers with champagne yeasts for a zero sugar and carb outcome. The flavors are pretty wild, too. Give a watermelon chili or clementine hibiscus a try.

Best low calorie: Corona Hard Seltzer

Find your beach...with a seltzer twist. The Corona you know and love, has gotten into the seltzer game with a low, 90-calorie beverage. Flavors include some classics: mango, cherry, and blackberry.

Best spicy: Press Premium Blood Orange Chili

Spicy? You already know the flavor twists here are going to be something else and Press is the winner. The blood orange chili is described as having a "nose-prickling peppery spice" and "balance of heat and subtle sweetness." Press also offers some non-spicy changeups such as blackberry hibiscus and lime lemongrass.

Best with vodka: High Noon

For anyone who has tried a vodka-based seltzer, it's not a shocking pick. Kind of like the way the Band-Aid and Kleenex companies dominate their product lines, High Noon does the same here. They do so with some pretty tradition spins as well: watermelon, peach, lemon, lime and black cherry to name a few.

Best Fruited: Willie’s Superbrew Mango & Passionfruit

What makes Willie's Super Brew so fruity? You've likely guessed it: a solid amount of actual fruit juice. If you're into trying another taste aside from the mango & passionfruit selection, there's a few other mixes offered: blueberry & lemon, pomegranate & acai, and pineapple & lime.

Best rosé: Decoy Premium Seltzer Rosé with Black Cherry

Another spinoff like vodka? The ever-popular  taste of rosé. Part of what makes Decoy stand out is the actual wine content which makes this technically a wine spritzer. But who's counting? Just go enjoy.

Best cocktail-inspired: Beaches Hard Seltzer

You can't be called Beaches and be a cocktail-inspired seltzer without having a great lineup of flavors. Evidently Liqour.com couldn't only choose one... so they just went with the entire lineup which includes: margarita, mojito, paloma, and piña colada.

Best organic: Maha Organic Hard Seltzer

The Sanskrit word “maha” means “great." That's a perfect selling point. In an ever-growing organic category on the food market, Maha Hard Seltzer won out. In a neat twist, Maha is made with "athletes in mind." It includes a mix of vitamins and minerals including calcium, magnesium, potassium and zinc.

