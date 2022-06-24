ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
 3 days ago
Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric.

Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut around her bust and torso, but then created a cutout across her waist, the second half of the garment attaching in an asymmetrical hem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OUiW_0gLHXAzI00
Chris Pratt arriving to the â€˜Thor: Love and Thunderâ€ World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. Â© OConnor/AFF-USA.com. 23 Jun 2022 Pictured: Tessa Thompson. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871527_044.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The dress was sleek and was fitted as the ends draped just perfectly around her heels. The accessories were kept to a subtle degree, as there was no need for anything too dramatic as the dress made its own moment. Instead, she sported two rings on her left hand and an arm cuff that played against the gown very well.

The makeup fawned a sultriness, as her eyes sparkled from mascara and a glittery shadow that panned well with her nude lips. A bit of sultriness to contrast the edgy heels she brought to the carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ifzm_0gLHXAzI00
Chris Pratt arriving to the â€˜Thor: Love and Thunderâ€ World Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Hollywood, CA. Â© OConnor/AFF-USA.com. 23 Jun 2022 Pictured: Tessa Thompson. Photo credit: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA871527_043.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

To bring some spunk to the red carpet, the “Creed” actress went for something even bolder. A pair of black platform heels to get the party started. These heels debuted a strap across the toe and a skinny heel. Even though the gown draped over them, the times of which they were shown, they held their own prized moments. Usually, a smaller heel like a pointy toe pump would go with a dress like this but Thompson’s switch-up was needed to keep the paparazzi out of focus.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet Premiere’s Best Outfits

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Megan Thee Stallion was flamin' hot as she arrived at her "If You're Not First, You're Last" panel during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in France today. The global event celebrates those working in creative communications, advertising and tech industries. The Houston-bred rapper looked stunning for the occasion, stepping out in a skintight red dress. The long-sleeve bodycon number fell delicately off-the-shoulder, featured ruched detailing throughout and had a snug hemline. To...
Click here to read the full article. Hed: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Mother Janice Combs Shines in Emerald Gown at the BET Awards Sean "Diddy" Combs celebrated his prolific career and legacy at the 2022 BET Awards, receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Black culture and entertainment. By his side was his beloved mother, Janice Combs, who pulled out all the style stops for the award show. The 81-year-old beauty attended the award show last night in Los Angeles wearing a long-sleeve emerald green gown featuring an Art Deco-like pattern and cutout neck detailing. The elegant dress featured a slit...
Click here to read the full article. The BET Awards is a celebration of Black culture and excellence, which makes the award show an all-out style event for the biggest names in Black entertainment. While the BET Awards red carpet is always graced with incredible fashion statements, not all the looks make the mark — at least when it comes to the critical eye of Twitter. While Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Taraji P. Henson had some of the most-loved looks of the night, these show-stopping outfits weren't enough to keep attention off some of the more polarizing looks of the night. From...
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton "Ham" Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, "Plan B," which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. "Still can't believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs 'cause I ain't planned to be stuck with ya," she raps in the first verse. "Damn, I see you still kick it with...
Tristan Thompson, 31, isn't a huge fan of his ex Khloe Kardashian, 37, dating someone else. After a previous source told us she's "casually" dating someone her older sister Kim Kardashian set her up with over the past few weeks, another source told us that the basketball player "isn't thrilled" over the idea, but understands he "doesn't have a say in the matter" after their on-again, off-again relationship, which started in 2017.
Khloé Kardashian has a favorite post-breakup jumpsuit. The reality star, 37, stepped out at a Hulu For Your Consideration panel last night to promote her new "Kardashians" show in a sexy white jumpsuit by Narciso Rodriguez, displaying a peek of side boob in the wake of ex Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. The best part? This isn't the first time she's rocked the outfit following a split. Kardashian wore the same white ensemble in 2016 while out with her ex, French Montana, the same day her split from James Harden was announced. While she covered up with a long tan duster for its...
What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family's Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. "They always cry. Nobody gets along," she said of her and ex Kanye West's four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians." "Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger." She added, "It's days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
Dua Lipa has served many killer fashion moments on her world tour, both on and off the stage. Custom catsuits from Mugler and Balenciaga, plus a John Galliano-era Dior look – sourced by London-based vintage specialist Christelle McCracken of My Runway Archive – have been her core performance looks. But for a recent Spotify concert held in Cannes, Dua swapped her slinky all-in-ones for a bespoke look by Coperni.
Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS' WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, have just made their red carpet debut as a couple!. The co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan and the 24-year-old model attended the world premiere of Jennifer Lopez's documentary, Halftime (drops June 14 on Netflix), on the opening night of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.
CR Fashion Book China has sparked outrage for including digitally reimagined images of Marilyn Monroe on the cover of its upcoming magazine issue.For CR China's fourth issue, the publication crafted a photoshoot starring a digitized, modernized version of Monroe in order to showcase what the late fashion icon might have looked if her cultural influence and popularity had occurred today.The magazine's issue, which is already available on international newsstands, will consist of eight different covers that were digitally curated by CR's Founder and Creative Director, Carine Roitfeld.In a piece written by CR Fashion Book's Vienna Vernose, Roitfeld discussed Monroe's...
Sorry, Jack Sparrow fans! Johnny Depp will not be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after all. On Monday, June 27, Poptopic reported that the 59-year-old actor was in talks to reprise his role for $301 million — but his rep shut that down. "This is made up," the rep told NBC News. "Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another Pirates film or two," a source told...
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song "Lighthouse" on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
