Suspect in UMC stabbing identified by LVMPD

The man accused of stabbing two fellow psychiatric patients while inside UMC on Thursday has been identified as Michael Earl, 48, by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said, in a tweet , Earl was in a room in UMC for a "Legal 2000 evaluation," or a 72-hour hold for a mental health issue.

Police also said Earl left his room and stabbed a man held in soft restraints in the room next to his, killing him, then stabbed another man in a hallway bed, though the man was able to escape.

When he was confronted by LVMPD corrections officers, who were inside UMC for an unrelated matter, he surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

It is unclear whether Earl had the knife before entering UMC or grabbed the knife after entering.

Earl has been charged with open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.