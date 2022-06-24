ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect in UMC stabbing identified by LVMPD

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQesu_0gLHX8J500

The man accused of stabbing two fellow psychiatric patients while inside UMC on Thursday has been identified as Michael Earl, 48, by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said, in a tweet , Earl was in a room in UMC for a "Legal 2000 evaluation," or a 72-hour hold for a mental health issue.

RELATED: Retired detective speaks on UMC stabbing

Police also said Earl left his room and stabbed a man held in soft restraints in the room next to his, killing him, then stabbed another man in a hallway bed, though the man was able to escape.

When he was confronted by LVMPD corrections officers, who were inside UMC for an unrelated matter, he surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

It is unclear whether Earl had the knife before entering UMC or grabbed the knife after entering.

Earl has been charged with open murder, battery with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umc#Murder#Violent Crime
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man dead after friend’s ex-boyfriend allegedly stabs him

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -A man died on June 24 after allegedly being stabbed by his friend’s ex-boyfriend, police say. A release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) says that around 8:21 p.m. officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1500 block of Karen Avenue. They were directed to an adult male suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8newsnow.com

Man shot near Fremont Street

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A man was shot at a business on 15th and Fremont Street, according to police. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Responding officers found the man injured and arriving medical personnel transported him to UMC Trauma. He is currently in stable condition. Northbound I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
US News and World Report

Body Found in Las Vegas Desert ID'd; Was a Homicide Victim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A body found in a desert area has been identified as a Las Vegas man who was a homicide victim, according to authorities. The Clark County coroner’s office said the body was that of 59-year-old Martin Lopez-Aguilar. The body was found last Sunday and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
westmifflinpolice.com

Missing 13-Year-Old Child Found Safe

Allegheny County – On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at approximately 11:45 p.m., West Mifflin Police requested the investigative assistance of the Allegheny County Police General Investigations Unit for a 13-year-old female that was reported missing from her West Mifflin residence by her biological father and legal guardian. County detectives from the General Investigations and Homicide Unit responded to the area with West Mifflin Police and initiated an investigation.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
News Talk 840 KXNT

Stabbing inside UMC leaves one dead

One person was killed after a patient at U.M.C. went on a stabbing spree inside the area where psychiatric patients are held. Law enforcement personnel on hand for a separate matter heard the commotion and responded, detaining the person with a knife
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy