Evacuations underway as Waco fire, multiple agencies respond to large brush fire

More closures announced in Mall-to-Mall Project
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is continuing its work on the Mall-to-Mall Project. The team is constructing new u-turns at Bagby Avenue. Crews plan to begin deck pour work for the new westbound to eastbound Bagby Avenue u-turn bridge. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.
Train catches fire late Sunday night in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A railcar on a southbound Union Pacific train caught fire Sunday night in Hearne. Union Pacific says the fire started around 11 p.m. and was extinguished by the local fire department. Officials say no one was injured in the fire. According to Union Pacific, the cause...
New closures in Waco I-35 construction
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to hang overhead signage in several places along the southbound Interstate 35 mainlanes and perform permanent striping work on some southbound mainlanes. The work will take place from Forest Street to 18th Street from Monday, until Thursday,...
Drought leads to Bosque Co state of emergency
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to extremely dry conditions and the high potential for grass fires, the Bosque County Judge has declared a state of emergency. The declaration was announced on Monday morning and prohibits outdoor burning, as well as the sale or use of fireworks. However, the ban does allow for commercial and professional fireworks displays.
UPDATE | 50-acre Waco brush fire 45% contained, no homes damaged
BELLMEAD, Texas — Waco Fire released a graphic showing the affected areas of the Kendall Fire, via Twitter. The 50-acre brush fire is now 45% contained, which has stopped evacuations in the area, according to the Waco Fire Department. The fire department also reported at least five vehicles and a metal shop building were destroyed.
Crews Contain Waco Structure Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Texas Fire units are responding to a large brush fire located at the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane. The Bellmead Fire crew has requested for mutual aid. There were 3+ alarms and multiple agencies assisting, including the Texas Forest Service. State aircraft’s...
Temple Fire and Rescue Responds to Structure Fire
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 111 North Main Street, this afternoon. Around 3:13 p.m., an alarm panel activation dispatched Temple Fire and Rescue for a smoke alarm. Upon investigation, Fire Crews found smoke in the stairwell and...
McLennan County Judge Felton Sends Notice for Local Disaster Declaration
MCLENNAN, County (FOX 44) – As McLennan County is still currently under a burn ban order, The McLennan County Commissioners Court also prohibited the sale and use of aerial fireworks, known as “skyrockets with sticks”. McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton, alongside with the Waco-McLennan County Office...
Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes
A brush fire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations about 2.5 miles northeast of McLane Stadium, near the 3700 block of Kendall Lane, officials said. The fire was under control by about 5:10 p.m., with at least five vehicles and a metal shop building...
Firefighters contain grass fire in Elm Mott
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday contained a grass fire that erupted along Tulip Lane before it could damage or destroy homes in the area. “It looked really bad because there was probably a couple hundred tires piled up in the tree line that were on fire, causing black smoke,” said the fire department.
City of Killeen preparing for Independence Day Celebration
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is gearing up for its inaugural Independence Day Celebration and fireworks show!. The event is set to take place Saturday, July 2 in downtown Killeen, and the display is expected to be the largest in Central Texas. This event will...
Authorities respond to train derailment in Marlin
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Falls County Sheriffs Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a train derailment on Thursday. The train derailed on FM-712 in Marlin. No injuries have been reported. Area roadways were closed as rail crews repaired the damage.
Hundreds gather for Lester Gibson funeral
Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off Hot Again Today...But Our Cold Front Arrives Tonight!. Hot Again Today...But Our Cold Front Arrives Tonight!. One More Day of Heat Before Our Cold Front Arrives!. Updated: 22 hours ago. One More Day of Heat Before Our Cold...
Three day Waco road closures postponed by TX DPS
WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its plan to postpone planned work for next week June 27 to June 30 for the southbound I-35 mainlanes. All associated lane closures have also been postponed, including all southbound mainlanes from BUS 77 to 18th Street, BUS 77, Forrest Street, University Parks Drive, 4th/5th Streets, MLK Boulevard, and 17th/18th Streets where they cross I-35 and all southbound entrance and exit ramps from US 84 to 18th Street.
Silver Alert: Temple police safely locate missing 'endangered' elderly woman
Temple police said they are searching for 82-year-old Maria Vallejo who was last seen in the 1500 block of South 13th Street.
Man held in Killeen knife attack
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Killeen man is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a violent domestic disturbance involving a knife. Bond was set at $100,000 for Jerry Demetrius Deloach, who was booked into the Bell County Jail early Sunday morning. Killeen...
Man charged in Cove murder investigation
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Copperas Cove. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 1st Street at approximately 1:14 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man who sustained a severe laceration. Officers provided medical aid until Copperas Cove EMS arrived.
I-35 southbound reopens after Temple police safely talk man off bridge edge
I-35 southbound is now reopened after Temple police safely talked a man off a bridge edge Thursday morning, police said.
In-Depth: Church near Fort Hood accused of fraud against active service members, veterans
The FBI last week raided three churches associated with the House of Prayer Christian Church in Texas and Georgia after claims of churches committing fraud against veterans using a "seminary school." The churches, according to the FBI, would encourage veterans to apply for VA disability compensation and then collect it...
Four-vehicle crash occurs in construction zone
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A driver tries to weave through construction traffic, but winds up in the hospital. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, on Highway 84 westbound. This was near Boys Ranch Road, east of Bellmead.
