Evacuations underway as Waco fire, multiple agencies respond to large brush fire

By Khadeeja Umana
 3 days ago

fox44news.com

More closures announced in Mall-to-Mall Project

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is continuing its work on the Mall-to-Mall Project. The team is constructing new u-turns at Bagby Avenue. Crews plan to begin deck pour work for the new westbound to eastbound Bagby Avenue u-turn bridge. To safely perform this operation, crews will conduct various nightly full mainlane closures on Highway 6.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Train catches fire late Sunday night in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A railcar on a southbound Union Pacific train caught fire Sunday night in Hearne. Union Pacific says the fire started around 11 p.m. and was extinguished by the local fire department. Officials say no one was injured in the fire. According to Union Pacific, the cause...
HEARNE, TX
fox44news.com

New closures in Waco I-35 construction

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to hang overhead signage in several places along the southbound Interstate 35 mainlanes and perform permanent striping work on some southbound mainlanes. The work will take place from Forest Street to 18th Street from Monday, until Thursday,...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Drought leads to Bosque Co state of emergency

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Due to extremely dry conditions and the high potential for grass fires, the Bosque County Judge has declared a state of emergency. The declaration was announced on Monday morning and prohibits outdoor burning, as well as the sale or use of fireworks. However, the ban does allow for commercial and professional fireworks displays.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
#Brush Fire#Kendall Lane#The Waco Fire Department#Public Information#Orchard Lane#The Texas Forest Service
KCEN TV NBC 6

UPDATE | 50-acre Waco brush fire 45% contained, no homes damaged

BELLMEAD, Texas — Waco Fire released a graphic showing the affected areas of the Kendall Fire, via Twitter. The 50-acre brush fire is now 45% contained, which has stopped evacuations in the area, according to the Waco Fire Department. The fire department also reported at least five vehicles and a metal shop building were destroyed.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Crews Contain Waco Structure Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Texas Fire units are responding to a large brush fire located at the 3700 Block of Kendall Lane. The Bellmead Fire crew has requested for mutual aid. There were 3+ alarms and multiple agencies assisting, including the Texas Forest Service. State aircraft’s...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Fire and Rescue Responds to Structure Fire

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire located at 111 North Main Street, this afternoon. Around 3:13 p.m., an alarm panel activation dispatched Temple Fire and Rescue for a smoke alarm. Upon investigation, Fire Crews found smoke in the stairwell and...
TEMPLE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Fire off Kendall Lane in Waco threatens homes

A brush fire of 50 acres threatened homes, buildings and vehicles Friday afternoon, prompting evacuations about 2.5 miles northeast of McLane Stadium, near the 3700 block of Kendall Lane, officials said. The fire was under control by about 5:10 p.m., with at least five vehicles and a metal shop building...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Firefighters contain grass fire in Elm Mott

ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters on Friday contained a grass fire that erupted along Tulip Lane before it could damage or destroy homes in the area. “It looked really bad because there was probably a couple hundred tires piled up in the tree line that were on fire, causing black smoke,” said the fire department.
ELM MOTT, TX
fox44news.com

City of Killeen preparing for Independence Day Celebration

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is gearing up for its inaugural Independence Day Celebration and fireworks show!. The event is set to take place Saturday, July 2 in downtown Killeen, and the display is expected to be the largest in Central Texas. This event will...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Authorities respond to train derailment in Marlin

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Falls County Sheriffs Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a train derailment on Thursday. The train derailed on FM-712 in Marlin. No injuries have been reported. Area roadways were closed as rail crews repaired the damage.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Hundreds gather for Lester Gibson funeral

Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off Hot Again Today...But Our Cold Front Arrives Tonight!. Hot Again Today...But Our Cold Front Arrives Tonight!. One More Day of Heat Before Our Cold Front Arrives!. Updated: 22 hours ago. One More Day of Heat Before Our Cold...
BELTON, TX
KCEN

Three day Waco road closures postponed by TX DPS

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its plan to postpone planned work for next week June 27 to June 30 for the southbound I-35 mainlanes. All associated lane closures have also been postponed, including all southbound mainlanes from BUS 77 to 18th Street, BUS 77, Forrest Street, University Parks Drive, 4th/5th Streets, MLK Boulevard, and 17th/18th Streets where they cross I-35 and all southbound entrance and exit ramps from US 84 to 18th Street.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man held in Killeen knife attack

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old Killeen man is being held on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a violent domestic disturbance involving a knife. Bond was set at $100,000 for Jerry Demetrius Deloach, who was booked into the Bell County Jail early Sunday morning. Killeen...
fox44news.com

Man charged in Cove murder investigation

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made in a murder investigation in Copperas Cove. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South 1st Street at approximately 1:14 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man who sustained a severe laceration. Officers provided medical aid until Copperas Cove EMS arrived.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Four-vehicle crash occurs in construction zone

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A driver tries to weave through construction traffic, but winds up in the hospital. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at approximately 8:00 a.m. Wednesday, on Highway 84 westbound. This was near Boys Ranch Road, east of Bellmead.
Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

