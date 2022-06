Shannon White had her last drink on Aug. 24, 2007. Soon after, she decided to help others with recovery and went back to school to become a Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor. Today, she is the founder and executive director of GracetoChange, a McKinney-based organization that works to "break the cycle of addiction by providing tools, support and hope for recovery." In 2017, White transformed the organization to serve the growing, underserved indigent population of Collin County.

