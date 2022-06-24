Linda N. Posey

Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey

Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey , age 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1946, in Cedartown, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Rabon and Virginia Holtzclaw Nicholson.

Ms. Posey is survived by her sister, Joan Cormack; two nieces and three nephews.

Ms. Posey is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patsy N. Croker; and brother, Jerry Nicholson.

The family of Ms. Posey will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from one o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Dabbs officiating. Interment will follow at Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted; however, donations can be made to the Cedartown Animal Shelter, 1215 Veal Street, Cedartown, GA 30125.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jack Haney, Robert Stephens, Tony McGraw, and Edward Welchel.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey.







