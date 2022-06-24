ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Linda N. Posey

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago
Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey

Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey , age 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born on November 1, 1946, in Cedartown, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Rabon and Virginia Holtzclaw Nicholson.

Ms. Posey is survived by her sister, Joan Cormack; two nieces and three nephews.

Ms. Posey is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Patsy N. Croker; and brother, Jerry Nicholson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Alut3_0gLHWry200

The family of Ms. Posey will receive family and friends on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from one o’clock in the afternoon until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at two o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Dabbs officiating. Interment will follow at Polk Memory Gardens Cemetery.

The family has requested that flowers are to be omitted; however, donations can be made to the Cedartown Animal Shelter, 1215 Veal Street, Cedartown, GA 30125.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Jack Haney, Robert Stephens, Tony McGraw, and Edward Welchel.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Linda Nicholson Posey.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3drh7s_0gLHWry200

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedartown, GA
Obituaries
State
Georgia State
Georgia State
Georgia Obituaries
City
Cedartown, GA
Polk Today

Aurora Boling

Aurora Boling, infant daughter of Hunter Boling and Alexis Williams entered into rest on June 20, 2022. She was preceded
ARAGON, GA
Polk Today

Gary Paulus

Mr. Gary Lamont Paulus, age 78, of Cedartown, GA, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Gary was born in Salt
CEDARTOWN, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Stephens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Gammage Funeral Home#Ga#Sons Funeral Home
wbhfradio.org

Help Sought In Finding Missing Woman

The Cartersville Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating Leah Elizabeth Penny. This disabled person was last seen on June 17th at QuikTrip on 1364 Joe Frank Harris Parkway. She is a 29-year-old white female about 5’4” and 165 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She is...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
allongeorgia.com

Paulding County Woman Arrested for Murder of Three Juveniles

Three juveniles in Paulding County are deceased and 40 year old Darlene Brister has been arrested for malice murder. At approximately 9:19pm on June 24th, 2022, Paulding E-911 received a call about a domestic disturbance and house fire at 776 Woodwind Dr., Rockmart, GA 30153. It was reported that a female who was inside the home was attempting to stab the occupants and that at the time of the call, the home was on fire and the occupants were inside.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
CBS 46

Fatal crash closes lanes in Clayton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash is under investigation in Clayton County. According to Clayton County Police Department, it happened early Monday morning on Tara Boulevard at Bridgeport Lane. The crash has since cleared and all lanes are back open. CBS46 is working to get more details about the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy