ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Corrections and clarifications

By Corrections and clarifications column editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

• In today’s pre-printed rewilding supplement, Vincent Stops is pictured with a neighbour, Rachel DeLisser, not his wife, Rita, as the caption states (Wild World, p10).

• Mark Rothko’s Seagram murals are at Tate Britain, not Tate Modern ( Destination: Masterpiece , 18 June, Saturday magazine, p39).

• Oneworld published Helen Joyce’s book Trans: When Ideology Meets Reality, not Kathleen Stock’s Material Girls as an editing error indicated ( Damaged goods , 18 June, Saturday magazine, p28).

• Liz Watson co-founded the Beach Box sauna in Brighton with Katie Bracher, not on her own as we suggested ( Full steam ahead , 18 June, Saturday magazine, p22).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Truthful climate reporting shifts viewpoints, but only briefly, study finds

James Rado, co-creator of Broadway hit Hair, dies at 90

Interest-free loan scheme expanded to reach up to 20,000 Britons

Wrist-worn trackers can detect Covid before symptoms, study finds

Russia threatens ‘serious consequences’ as Lithuania blocks rail goods

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Rado
Person
Mark Rothko
The Guardian

Let’s call the overturning of Roe v Wade what it is: state-sanctioned forced birth

I write this on my birthday, a date when traditionally my mother likes to reminisce about her labour. I was a much-wanted baby, and that love has carried me throughout my life. I have never, for a fragment of a second, doubted it. I used to gently tease my mother about her reminiscences, but now that I have my own baby I understand the impulse more. In the past few weeks, I have been trying to put what happened during my own labour to bed, or at least arrive at a place of full acceptance. I was not traumatised, as I feared I would be, but there is still a process that needs to happen, a mourning perhaps of the birth I thought I would have.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Lithuania#Wild World#Seagram#Britons#Kings Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

We Americans are dancing on the Titanic. Our iceberg is not far away

By now the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade hardly comes as a surprise. We’ve known this was imminent since the leak, a month or so ago, of Justice Alito’s memo. And yet it still delivers a profound shock – in fact, a series of shocks. Stunned, we ask, how could this happen? as if we hadn’t known, for weeks, that it was a more or less done deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy