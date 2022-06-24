Donna Russo

Mrs. Donna Ricks Russo, age 64, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. She was born on April 13, 1958, in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She was the daughter of the late Warren and Irene Greve Ricks.

Mrs. Russo is survived by her husband, Vincent Russo; daughter, Ashley Russo and brother, William Ricks.

Mrs. Russo is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Kornmeyer.

In keeping with Mrs. Russo’s wishes she was cremated. A private family memorial service will held at a later time.

