Area officials were able to locate the body of a Grand Rapids man who fell off a boat and into the Maumee River Saturday. Deputies got a call for a possible drowning in the river, west of Henry County Road 4A in Washington Township. The victim…Alex Smith, 49, is the victim, officials tell reporters. In a few hours…Smith’s body was recovered from the river. It was reported there was no indication of foul play in the incident. Federal…state…and area officials are handling the case, at this hour.

GRAND RAPIDS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO