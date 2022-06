The YWCA of the Niagara Frontier will celebrate the opening of its housing development, at 49 Tremont St., with a 1 p.m. ribbon-cutting July 14 in North Tonawanda. 49 Tremont is the fourth state housing program the YWCA has established in Niagara County, creating a footprint totaling in excess of $11 million in housing developments throughout the region. The new project builds on the YWCA’s history of providing housing for victims of domestic violence without a place to call home, and comes as a result of the 2015 merger of the YWCA of Niagara and the YWCA of the Tonawandas. This union allowed the newly formed YWCA of the Niagara Frontier to strengthen its portfolio and increase its effectiveness within a broader geographical area.

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO