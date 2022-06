MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the burn ban continues in Mount Juliet, city officials have been closely monitoring the weather to see if and when they can lift it. As of Monday, the possibility of a field fire or structure fire has increased significantly and the city of Mount Juliet and the Fire Department wants to take every precaution to keep their residents safe.

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO