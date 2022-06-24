ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events of the Week: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ ‘Westworld’ and More

By Kirsten Chuba
 3 days ago
Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Thor: Love and Thunder , Westworld , The Terminal List and The Black Phone .

The Bear premiere

FX celebrated the premiere of its new series The Bear at Goya Studios on Monday with stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, Edwin Lee Gibson and co-showrunners Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo.

Westworld season four premiere

Season four stars Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood, Tessa Thompson, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth and Angela Sarafyan, along with co-creator Lisa Joy, walked the carpet on Tuesday at Lincoln Center ahead of the HBO show’s return.

The Black Phone premiere

Universal’s latest horror thriller premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday, minus star Ethan Hawke but with support from director Scott Derrickson, producer Jason Blum and co-stars Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw.

Janet Yang pillar unveiling

The Academy Museum celebrated the legacy and achievement of influential producer Janet Yang on Tuesday as one of the museum’s iconic pillars was unveiled in her honor. Daniel Dae Kim, Larry Karaszewski, Leonardo Nam, Alan Yang, Jenny Yang, Lisa Ling and Diane Warren were among those in attendance.

The Terminal List premiere

Amazon debuted its new Navy SEAL series on Wednesday at Los Angeles’ DGA Theater, with stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Tyner Rushing, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Riley Keough, along with several military veterans.

Rise premiere

Disney+ original movie Rise premiered on Wednesday at Walt Disney Studios, with EP and NBA star (and the film’s subject) Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family.

Thor: Love and Thunder premiere

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, and director Taika Waititi premiered the highly anticipated fourth Thor film on Thursday in Hollywood.

Carpenters Workshop Gallery L.A. Opening

Carpenters Workshop Gallery inaugurated its first Los Angeles location with a dinner on June 22 and a cocktail party on June 23 attended by the likes of Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Kris Jenner. Over the two nights, guests checked out the bold, nature-inspired work of Spanish artist Nacho Carbonell, who is having his first U.S. show at the gallery (7070 Santa Monica Blvd.) His more-than-a-dozen pieces on display range from tree-like light sculptures with seating to earthen cabinets. The gallery, founded by Loïc Le Gaillard and Julien Lombrai, spotlights collectible design and functional art and also has locations in New York, Paris and London. Guests at the June 22 dinner — hosted by interior designers Waldo Fernandez and Kathleen and Tommy Clements, included designer Sarah Staudinger, architect Kulapat Yantrasast, brow wizard Anastasia Soare, interior designer Nicole Gordon, and antiques experts Ray Azoulay of Obsolete and Bianca Chen of JF Chen.

The Human Trial premiere

Lisa Hepner and Guy Lodge’s diabetes documentary The Human Trial debuted on Thursday in NYC, with film subjects Greg Romero, Maren Badger and Dr. Manasi Sinha Jaiman and guests including Michael Shannon and Paul Sparks.

Murder at Yellowstone City premiere

Western flick Murder at Yellowstone City premiered in Los Angeles on Thursday night with stars Thomas Jane, Richard Dreyfuss and Emma Kenney.

Tribeca Festival

The New York festival finished out its run with red carpets for a Heat retrospective screening and premieres for Marcel The Shell With Shoes On and Loudmouth .

Black Art is Forever party

Closing out the Tribeca Festival, on Saturday Kenya Barris, Johnnie Walker and Blacktag, a global platform for Black creators, joined forces to host Black Art is Forever — a NYC party uplifting, supporting and recognizing Black creators for their contributions to culture.

Provincetown International Film Festival

Luca Guadagnino (PIFF Filmmaker on the Edge Award recipient), Dale Dickey (Excellence in Acting Award recipient), Jenny Slate and Bowen Yang (Next Wave Award recipients), Andrew Ahn, John Cameron Mitchell, Josh O’Connor, Amy Pascal, Parker Posey, Matt Rogers and John Waters were among those who appeared at this year’s Massachusetts film fest.

Daytime Emmys Creative Arts and Lifestyle ceremony

The first of the Daytime Emmys’ two ceremonies took place on Saturday in Pasadena, with the Creative Arts and Lifestyle section. Bear Grylls was one of the big winners, taking home Emmys for You vs. Wild: Out Cold as o utstanding daytime programming host and outstanding interactive media for a daytime program.

Hollywood Bowl Juneteenth event

In recognition of Black Independence Day, “Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom,” a sold-out concert featuring an eclectic lineup of impactful essential Black artists, took place at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday. The star-studded concert included performances by Amir Sulaiman, Anthony Hamilton, Bel Biv DeVoe, Billy Porter, Chaka Khan, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, D Smoke, Earth Wind & Fire, Khalid, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Ne-Yo, Robert Glasper, The Roots and all-Black symphony orchestra The Re-Collective Orchestra. The event, which was broadcast on all CNN platforms, made history as the first time an all-Black orchestra performed on stage in the Bowl’s 100-year history.

Unbothered Presents “The Glow Up”

Refinery29’s Unbothered launched its first-ever live event, The Glow Up, in celebration of Juneteenth and its fifth anniversary in Atlanta over the weekend. The Glow Up offered a variety of activities, panel conversations and demonstrations, with a line-up of Black women musical artists across two-days including Latto, Kelis, Coco Jones, Cleotrapa, Kaash Paige, Kali, MK xyz, Pap Chanel and India Shawn.

Native Son Awards

Native Son, an organization championing Black gay and queer men, hosted its signature Native Son Awards on Monday in NYC. The event was h osted by Native Son Founder Emil Wilbekin and honored general counsel and chief diversity officer at Soundcloud, Antonious Porch ; Broadway Advocacy Coalition co-founder, Britton Smith ; New York Times opinion columnist and MSNBC political analyst Charles Blow ; vp of inclusion strategy at Netflix Darnell L. Moore, author George M. Johnson, a ssistant vp of creative at BMI W ardell Malloy and artist Dario Calmese .

City of Hope’s Closing the Care Gap Summit

City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States and a leading research center for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses, hosted its three-day summit Monday to Wednesday in downtown Los Angeles, raising nearly $130,000 in the process. Participants included founder and CEO at Culture Collective Jonathan Azu, executive vp of Republic Records Danielle Price, CEO of 50/50 Music Group Management and co-founder/co-chair Black Music Action Coalition Willie “ Prophet ” Stiggers, and singer-songwriter Michelle Williams.

Prime Video Summer Solstice Party

Prime Video hosted a Summer Solstice Party on Tuesday at the Santa Monica Proper, in celebration of Prime Video and Freevee’s slate of summer reality series. The event consisted of a full day of media junkets and activities with the casts and creatives from The One That Got Away , Forever Summer: Hamptons , and Cosmic Love . Betty Who, Making The Cut host Heidi Klum, Jeff Lewis and talent from Lovestruck High were also in attendance.

Sixth Annual Women in Entertainment Summit

Connie Britton, Paul Feig, Karen Pittman, Sofia Carson, Alexandra Shipp, Chandler Kinney and Reign Edwards were among those who took part in this year’s Women in Entertainment Summit, held in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Ned NoMad grand opening party

On Wednesday, the Ned NoMad celebrated the first international outpost of The Ned in NYC, with guests Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid, Justin Bartha, Rosie Perez, Julia Fox, Evan Mock, Ryan Eggold, Melissa Wood Tepperberg, Janet Montgomery, Chantel Jeffries and Anastasia Eremenko.

“Thrive Through Summer” Zelle brunch

Mindy Kaling hosted a Zelle event on Wednesday in West Hollywood, where the star and banking app announced they would be teaming to give away a $100,000 to help consumers thrive this summer.

Champagne Lallier x Micaela Erlanger dinner

Champagne Lallier (of Campari Group) and celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger hosted stylists Nausheen Shah and Tara Swennen, costume designer Janie Bryant and influencers Mandy Madden Kelley and Patti Rockenwagner for a private dinner at Sunset Tower Hotel on Thursday.

