Small businesses with 100 or fewer employees may receive tax credits for costs incurred to increase COVID-19 safety. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced the opening of the initial intake tool to help small businesses determine their eligibility for the COVID-19 Capital Costs Tax Credit. The $250 million program will support small businesses that made investments to comply with emergency orders and regulations, or to increase public safety, in response to COVID-19. If deemed eligible by the screening tool, a link to the application will be provided when the program application opens.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 HOURS AGO