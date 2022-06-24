‘Woke’ Canceled By Hulu After Two Seasons

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Woke , the live action-animated comedy inspired by the life of award-winning artist Keith Knight , has been canceled by Hulu after two seasons.

Launched in September of 2020, the unique series took an irreverent look at identity and culture as it followed Keef, an African-American cartoonist on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes everything. With a fresh outlook on the world around him, Keef navigated the new voices and ideas that confronted and challenged him, all without setting aflame everything he’s already built.

It starred Lamorne Morris, Blake Anderson, T. Murph, Sasheer Zamata and JB Smoove and was developed by Knight and Marshall Todd, who also executive produced alongside Anthony King, Maurice “Mo” Marable, Richie Schwartz, John Will, Will Gluck, and Eric Christian Olsen.

The comedy is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature.