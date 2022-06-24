Ryan Bingham Sings “All Choked Up Again” In The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Bunkhouse

Paramount Network

If you can’t tell, pretty much the entire television-watching world is obsessed with Yellowstone lately.

I initially got started before the premiere of Season 3, and I had to scramble to catch up. But it was well worth the 12-hour marathon binge of Seasons 1 & 2 I had to pull off during my free trial of Peacock (if you’re looking for a way to watch, try getting a Peacock free trial).

Now, I’m hooked.

And I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again… the music is enough a reason to watch the show.

Ryan Bingham, who made his debut on the show back in Season 1, plays the role of Walker, a former inmate who goes to work on the Dutton Ranch. Naturally, a ton of Ryan’s music is featured throughout the show, including actual performances within the storyline.

In this episode, Ryan sits down with his guitar to pick on a song for the rest of the fellas in the bunkhouse.

Before he begins he asks if they want to hear a happy song or a sad song. When they say “happy,” he performs “All Choked Up Again.”

If you’ve heard “All Choked Up Again,” you know that’s it’s not exactly a happy song… and Denim Richards’ character Colby responds:

“Well, if that’s your happy…don’t you ever play me goddamn sad.”

Gold.

And of course, the studio version set to scenes from Yellowstone:

Season 5 is set to premiere on November 13th, with the upcoming prequel series 1923, set for the following month.

And if you’re a fan of the show, or even just good country music, make sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist. Updated each week in real time with the show.

For real though…