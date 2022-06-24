ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Ryan Bingham Sings “All Choked Up Again” In The Yellowstone Dutton Ranch Bunkhouse

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSt2D_0gLHUHhe00
Paramount Network

If you can’t tell, pretty much the entire television-watching world is obsessed with Yellowstone lately.

I initially got started before the premiere of Season 3, and I had to scramble to catch up. But it was well worth the 12-hour marathon binge of Seasons 1 & 2 I had to pull off during my free trial of Peacock (if you’re looking for a way to watch, try getting a Peacock free trial).

Now, I’m hooked.

And I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again… the music is enough a reason to watch the show.

Ryan Bingham, who made his debut on the show back in Season 1, plays the role of Walker, a former inmate who goes to work on the Dutton Ranch. Naturally, a ton of Ryan’s music is featured throughout the show, including actual performances within the storyline.

In this episode, Ryan sits down with his guitar to pick on a song for the rest of the fellas in the bunkhouse.

Before he begins he asks if they want to hear a happy song or a sad song. When they say “happy,” he performs “All Choked Up Again.”

If you’ve heard “All Choked Up Again,” you know that’s it’s not exactly a happy song… and Denim Richards’ character Colby responds:

“Well, if that’s your happy…don’t you ever play me goddamn sad.”

Gold.

And of course, the studio version set to scenes from Yellowstone:

Season 5 is set to premiere on November 13th, with the upcoming prequel series 1923, set for the following month.

And if you’re a fan of the show, or even just good country music, make sure to check out our Yellowstone The Soundtrack Playlist. Updated each week in real time with the show.

For real though…

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Recalls His Father Telling Him Yellowstone Was A “Naughty” Show: “You’ll Lose Your Audience, Fella”

Believe it or not, Papa Costner apparently wasn’t a fan of the show in the beginning. With the premiere date of season five of Yellowstone looming, The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg recently sat down with Luke Grimes (Kayce Dutton), Kelsey Asbille (Monica), Kevin Costner (John Dutton), Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton), and Cole Hauser (Rip) for a full interview from the Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, which portrays Yellowstone Ranch on the show.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Bingham
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Has Jack Reagan Been Gone for So Long?

Blue Bloods has long centered around some core characters within the New York City Law Enforcement-focused family, the Reagans. However, while some of the players on the hit CBS television drama series may be the bigger part of the focus, each member of the Reagan family is hugely important. So, when someone doesn’t make an appearance on screen for a bit of time, fans begin to wonder: where did they go?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Dutton Ranch Bunkhouse#Seasons 1 2#The Dutton Ranch
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: One Real-Life Couple Are Also Broadway Stars

As former Chicago PD star Sophia Bush pointed out, it’s not uncommon for TV costars to date in real life. However, interestingly, while we’ve seen some fictional couples form across the One Chicago universe, e.g. Chicago PD‘s Trudy and Chicago Fire‘s “Mouch,” two Chicago Med stars actually share a closer romance off screens. In addition, they both happen to be renowned Broadway stars.
CHICAGO, IL
epicstream.com

Gwen Stefani Fury: Gavin Rossdale's Ex Joins The Voice Season 23 To Save Marriage With Blake Shelton? Songstress Reportedly Tired Of Playing 'Second Fiddle' To Miranda Lambert's Ex

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are two of the most in-demand singers of their generation. The two hitmakers are also one of the most unexpected celebrity romances in recent memory, but they appear to be going stronger even after half a decade of being together. For starters, Gwen Stefani and...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Why Some Fans Soured on Kim After Season 9

Officer Kim Burgess has long been a Chicago PD fan-favorite character. But her recent treatment of on-again-off-again boyfriend Adam Ruzek has shown her true colors. And some fans are calling her out on social media. The Burzek romance has always been a rocky situation for the Windy City officers. They’ve...
CHICAGO, IL
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

156K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy