Power use hits a new all-time record for the fourth time this month

With temperatures over a hundred degrees all over the state, power use hit a new record on Thursday.

That's the fourth time this month that Texas broke the all-time record for electric usage. Friday could be the fifth.

ERCOT says the demand on the grid will continue to set records as long as the heat dome is over top of the state. It does say the grid is ready to handle the demand.

Yesterday's record hit 76,592 megawatts. It could go over 77,000 Friday.

