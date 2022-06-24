Victim of suspected hit-and-run actually died by suicide

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Upon further investigation of a suspected hit-and-run death in Santa Barbara on Monday, California Highway Patrol officials have deemed that the victim actually died by suicide.

Authorities originally thought that Noah Richard Turner , 47 of Santa Barbara, was struck and killed by a large SUV traveling northbound on Highway 101 near La Cumbre Road on Monday morning.

However, after further investigation, talking to Turner's family and friends, and based on his injuries, CHP determined that Turner had actually jumped off of the highway overpass and onto the road – never actually being hit by a car.

The CHP is no longer looking for a suspect vehicle.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

