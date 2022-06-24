Trench Fever That Affected Tolkien, C.S. Lewis Could Be Prevented: Scientists

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO