ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Trench Fever That Affected Tolkien, C.S. Lewis Could Be Prevented: Scientists

By Thomas Hochwarter, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The discovery of a special antibody could help prevent dangerous bacterial infections such as trench fever, which is transmitted by body...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J. R. R. Tolkien
Person
C. S. Lewis
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trench Fever#Rings#Winnie The Pooh#The University Of Basel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Daily Mail

Gallstone extracted from the mummified body of a 16th Century Italian prince is used to reconstruct the first ancient genome of E. coli - showing how the notorious superbug has evolved over 400 years

When you think about precious crown jewels, a 400-year-old gallstone is probably not what springs to mind!. However, a team of scientists have found something very valuable inside calcified balls extracted from a 16th century Italian prince's gallbladder. Remnants of early E. Coli were found to be present, and researchers...
SCIENCE
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
879M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy