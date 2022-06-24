Three North Texas cities among nation's top 20 for renters

A recent article by Forbes has listed not one, not two, but three North Texas cities among the best for renters in the United States.

Coming out on top was Lincoln, Nebraska, followed closely by Chesapeake, Virginia, and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Leading the way for Texas was Plano in fifth place with a score of 65 out of 100, and was praised for its spacious homes, its low ratio of rent to income, and modern amenities.

It also leads the way with the highest percent of rentals with pets allowed (98 percent).

Next up representing North Texas is Fort Worth at 19, with Dallas rounding out the top 20.

