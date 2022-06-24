ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Riley Keough on “Special and Overwhelming” Journey of Supporting ‘Elvis’ With the Presley Family

By Chris Gardner
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I8gHv_0gLHTeqS00

In early May, ahead of the film’s splashy premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, Baz Luhrmann ’s Elvis received an endorsement of the highest order when Priscilla Presley took to social media to share her reaction upon seeing it.

“Beautifully done,” posted Priscilla, praising Luhrmann, Austin Butler who toplines as the King, Tom Hanks as his manager and Olivia DeJonge who stars as Priscilla. “It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa [Marie Presley].”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Since the post, the Presley family has come out in full force to support the release of the Warner Bros. film by attending the Cannes screening, turning up at the Graceland premiere, appearing on Good Morning America and even outside the TCL Chinese Theatre to stamp their handprints in cement. Priscilla, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967-1972, has been joined by their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and granddaughter Riley Keough and Lisa Marie’s twins, Harper and Finley.

The day after the ceremony, Keough stepped out for the world premiere of The Terminal List , the Prime Video TV series that casts her opposite Chris Pratt. On the red carpet, she told The Hollywood Reporter that the experience of supporting Elvis has been “amazing,” in part because they’ve been able to do it as a family.

“I do press and all of these things but I always do it alone,” explained Keough, who coincidentally shares a publicist with Butler. “To be able to have these experiences with my mom, my grandmother and my sisters has been really emotional, special and overwhelming for all of us.”

Asked how the decision was made to endorse the film and participate in press and promotion for it, Keough said it was quite simple. “We saw the movie and thought, how can we not? We saw the love that Austin and [Baz] put into it and how much they’ve honored the legacy and we couldn’t not get behind it.”

Elvis is currently in theaters. The Terminal List debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video on July 1.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough)

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Pitt Eyes the Final Stage of His Movie Career: “I Consider Myself on My Last Leg”

Four paragraphs in to GQ’s new Brad Pitt cover story, the Oscar-winning superstar is eyeing the end — of his career. “I consider myself on my last leg,” a “ruminative” Pitt, 58, says of contemplating this next, and final, phase of his career. “This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”More from The Hollywood ReporterSandra Bullock on 'The Lost City' Crossing $100M and Why She Turned It Down (At First)Behind Apple's Megadeal for Brad Pitt Formula One Racing Film From Joseph Kosinski'Bullet Train' Drops New Trailer With More Action and Brad...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Elvis’ Croons Past ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to Win Rare Box Office Dance-Off With $31M

Elvis has danced ahead of Top Gun: Maverick to officially win the weekend box office race and top the domestic chart in its debut. In a rare box office tie, Sunday studio estimates had Baz Luhrmann’s biopic — starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley — and Top Gun: Maverick each earning $30.5 million.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Slips to Second Place After Crossing $100M'Top Gun: Maverick' Joins Billion-Dollar Box Office Club in a First for Tom CruiseRiley Keough on "Special and Overwhelming" Journey of Supporting 'Elvis' With the Presley Family But final weekend numbers tallied on Monday...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin “OK” After Video Shows Her Being Pushed, Falling on Ground During L.A. Protest

Full House actress Jodie Sweetin is “OK,” a rep for the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter after video emerged this weekend showing Sweetin being pushed and falling to the ground during a protest in Los Angeles. In the video, posted to social media by freelance photojournalist Mike Ade, Sweetin is shown close to a group of police officers. One of them appears to push her and she then appears to trip and fall onto the street. She quickly gets up and collects herself before the protesters chant “no justice, no peace.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Chilling new details about Elvis Presley’s final moments before his shock death revealed by his stepbrother

ELVIS Presley's stepbrother has relived the King's final moments as he overdosed at his home in Graceland and suffered a heart attack. In an exclusive interview with The Sun, David E Stanley told how he was at Graceland on the day of his brother's death on August 16, 1977, in the morning, hours before Elvis was due to set off for Portland for a new tour.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Lisa Marie Presley
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Chris Pratt
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Ex Linda Thompson Speaks Out About Not Being Featured in ‘Elvis’ Biopic

Following the release of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” Elvis Presley’s ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson, speaks out about not being featured in the biopic. According to Express, Linda Thompson spoke about the Elvis Presley biopic by saying she hasn’t seen it yet. “No, I haven’t seen it yet. The trailer looks very entertaining and Austin Butler appears to do a fantastic depiction. BUT since so many people are left out who were very important and instrumental in Elvis’ life – I wouldn’t call it a biopic.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Says It Breaks Her Heart Son Benjamin Keough ‘Isn’t Here to See’ ‘Elvis’ Biopic

After months of waiting and heaping praise from Elvis Presley‘s daughter Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis hits theaters on Friday. Presley’s daughter viewed the film earlier this month during a special screening. Since then, she’s had nothing but positive things to say about it, as has her daughter Riley Keough. Now though, just days before the biopic becomes available to the public, the King of Rock N’ Roll’s daughter shared that it breaks her heart that her son Benjamin Keough “isn’t here to see” his grandfather’s newest portrayal.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#King#The Tcl Chinese Theatre
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Priscilla Presley's 1985 Description of How Her Relationship With Elvis Began Is Hard to Shake Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Rock and roll is no stranger to darker motifs: why else would the phrase be “Sex, Drugs, and Rock n Roll?” However, with any genre of superstar, there are good eggs, and not-so-good eggs — and sadly, rock and roll is no different. If you know rock, you know Elvis Presley. And if you know Elvis, you know of his iconic wife Priscilla Presley. However, what many thought was a fairytale wedding that...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Calls Experiencing ‘Elvis’ Biopic With Mom and Grandmother ‘Overwhelming’

Baz Luhrmann’s new Elvis Presley biopic, Elvis, starring Austin Butler just premiered in theaters this week. However, before the brand new film even dropped, it had already begun to receive massive praise. Elvis saw critical acclaim, yes, but it also earned Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s love. Now though, after the film premiered at Cannes and then, afterward, Graceland, Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough said experiencing the biopic alongside her mother and grandmother as a family was both special and “overwhelming.”
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Estate Is Now Worth an Insane Amount: See How Much

Cultural icon Elvis Presley‘s estate is now worth an insane amount of money, and just how much may shock you. The estate is worth around 1 billion dollars, according to a recent Billboard article. A number of factors contribute to this increase. This includes a new biopic, booming publishing valuations, and Elvis’ continued cultural cache. Elvis was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. His legacy continues to live on today.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy