Man Spends Thousands On Credit Card Stolen From Morris County Hotel Lobby, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Sonesta Select Hotel on Route 10 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 69-year-old man spent thousands of dollars on a credit card he picked up in the lobby of a Morris County hotel, authorities said.

Officers responding to a theft report at the Sonesta Select Hotel on Route 10 in Whippany found that Daniel Bergeron, of Convent Station, picked up another guest’s credit card on Thursday, June 9, Hanover Police said in a release on Friday, June 24.

Bergeron then used the credit card to make purchases totaling $2,490.95, police said.

He was later found to be in possession of the stolen card, authorities said.

Bergeron was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft of lost property, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, and resisting arrest.

He was later released pending an appearance in court.

