COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is bringing an end to one of its routes, citing poor ridership. COMET said on Friday that, as of July 1 it will be suspending service on Route 97 which provides rural service from West Columbia to Batesburg-Leesville via Lexington. The route operates three trips to West Columbia and two trips to Batesburg-Leesville every Thursday.

3 DAYS AGO