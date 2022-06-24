ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prayer vigil to be held for missing Youngstown man

By Robert McFerren
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and family members are holding a prayer vigil Friday for a missing Youngstown man. 31-year-old Malcolm Myers was last seen...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 4

JRupp
3d ago

It truly is a shame this hasn't been in the news more. I hope someone has a heart and gives this son back to his heartbroken mother and family. Prayers 🙏

Reply
2
Comments / 0

