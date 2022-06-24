ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul introduces public education campaign on abortion rights

By News 12 Staff
Gov. Kathy Hochul presented a new integrated media project on New Yorker’s reproductive health today in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.

According to the governor’s site, the project is a “a robust, multi-platform, paid public education campaign to ensure New Yorkers—and all Americans—know that in New York State, abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible, always.”

It will feature media at destinations like mass transit hubs, shopping centers, and airports.

Hochul also attended the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center groundbreaking where she addressed the issue further:

"We're fighting back. We're protecting our providers. We're making sure insurance companies are covering abortion services. We're giving money to support our providers because we know that with the Statue of Liberty, the Statue of Liberty is in our Harbor, and she'll always be there with that torch to say, when your rights are oppressed, you know where to come. You come to New York."

