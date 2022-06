“It’s exciting, you know, to see that there’s still compassion to be found, there’s still help to be found, and it’s not just that homeless people are a lesser class of people," Kevin Papazian said Monday. "It’s nice to see people treating homeless individuals as if they’re still human." The post Bend’s new Lighthouse Navigation Center aims to help the houseless gain autonomy, stability appeared first on KTVZ.

BEND, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO