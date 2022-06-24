ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Why Gen Z, Millennials Think This Summer Will Be Busiest Ever

By Simona Kitanovska, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A survey of 2,000 adults found that 67 percent of Gen Z respondents and 65 percent of millennial respondents have overbooked themselves with events this...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gen Z#Millennials#Generation Z#Americans#Mattress Firm
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day 2 has leaked – and it’s coming later in the year

We’re just a few weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2022 – the online retailer’s yearly discount event – but it might not be the only one it hosts in 2022. Usually, the Prime member-exclusive sale takes place around the middle of the year, this year falling on July 12 and 13. But according to leaked notices sent to Amazon retailers, we might see another happen in “Q4" later this year.
INTERNET
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
879M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy