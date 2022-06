For many of us, starting the day with a drink is an essential morning ritual. And while some folks might opt for beverages like orange juice or plain water, most people reach for tea or coffee. These drinks, after all, are some of the most widely consumed beverages in the world. Even the act of consuming each brew offers its own unique experience. But when it comes to health and wellness, is one better than the other? To find out, we spoke to registered dietitians to find out which drink comes out on top.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO