ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

United Is Still Cutting Flights, But This Could Help

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=071Idc_0gLHST7Y00

United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings Inc. Report is gearing up for a rough summer as it cuts its flight schedule at its East Coast hub

Pilot shortages have been blamed for the slew of cancellations summer travelers have had to endure during the busiest traveling season.

This week, United announced it is cancelling roughly 50 daily flights at Newark Liberty Airpot through the end of the summer to "help minimize excessive delays and improve on-time performance."

When asked whether its Newark pullback will affect this forecast, a United spokesperson pointed TheStreet to interviews CEO Scott Kirby held with CNN and Bloomberg Thursday.

While Kirby didn't provide much color about the company's own outlook, he did discuss issues affecting the airline industry this summer.

Kirby indirectly did give an update on the company's previous expansion plans, saying that its capacity is still 13% smaller than it was in 2019 despite increasing demand.

"We do not have any staffing issues at United.... there are a lot of infrastructures, air traffic control being the biggest, that are causing real challenges for us and for others in the industry," Kirby told Bloomberg.

"So, in the U.S. industry the biggest bottleneck is probably air traffic control. They are doing everything they can but like many in the economy they're understaffed."

A New Agreement Could Help

United did make some progress by coming to a two-year agreement with its pilot union.

United and the United Master Executive Council representing 14,000 United pilots as part of the Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) voted to approve a tentative agreement on modified terms for a collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement will now go out to the rank and file for ratification.

The group says that a ratification will generate an additional $1.3 billion of value for United pilots over the course of the agreement.

According to the agreement, the pilots will see pay increases of 14.5% over 18 months, retroactive to the start of 2022; enhanced overtime compensation and premium pay; and a new, 8-week paid maternity leave benefit among other perks.

“This agreement raises the bar for all airline pilots and leads the industry forward,” said Capt. Michael Hamilton, Chair of ALPA’s United pilot group. “Our ability to reach this agreement, and the current success of United Airlines, is driven by front-line United pilots who stayed unified and focused throughout negotiations despite the incredible challenges we faced during the largest disruption in the history of aviation.”

Industry Turbulence In a Return to Normal

It has been a bumpy ride for airlines as the industry attempts to get back into a pre-pandemic swing following more than two years of decreased travel.

In April, American Airlines (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group Inc. Report, Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report, and Alaska Airlines all posted record first quarter revenue.

United saw its revenue jump 135% year over year to $7.57 billion. While the company still lost $1.36 billion in the quarter, its operating loss more than halved year over year.

Following the quarter, United forecast a profit in 2022 and its highest second quarter earnings of record on the back of a resurgence in travel demand.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
tripsavvy.com

These US Airports Are the Worst For Summer Flight Delays

This summer, the hottest accessory in travel is patience. With flight delays and cancellations wreaking havoc in the skies, all travel schedules are subject to change, and that recommended two hour arrival time before your domestic flight may no longer cut it. So what's a traveler to do? Thanks to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
UPI News

Flight attendant, pilot get engaged in mid-flight proposal

June 16 (UPI) -- Passengers aboard an Alaska Airlines flight were treated to a romantic spectacle when a flight attendant proposed to her girlfriend, a pilot, in mid-flight. The airline said flight attendant Veronica Rojas got permission from officials to stage a proposal to her girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Airlines Group#Us Airlines#Air Line#U S Airlines#Newark Liberty Airpot#Cnn
Toni Koraza

Florida is 7 days away from an economic catastrophe

The Sunshine State has been fighting the economic windmills lately. First, the state suffered repercussions of the pandemic, then inflation, then the war in Europe, then the energy crisis, and finally, food shortages. Even Disney is thinking about leaving Florida. Is there an end to these woes? It seems like we're one incident short of aliens paying us a visit.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
BoardingArea

Delta Considers $2,700 A Mistake Fare…

I missed out on it personally, but many of you got in on a great deal from New York to Bali in Korean Air First Class booked with Delta Air Lines for $2,700. But two days later, Delta decided it did not want to honor the deal and began cancelling tickets. The latest “mistake fare” reveals how little protection consumers have against airlines who later have seller’s remorse.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Airport chaos as luggage ‘abandoned’ and passengers ‘forced to sleep on floor’

Airport mayhem gripped terminals again on Sunday as images emerged of customers forced to sleep on floors, surrounded by snaking passenger queues and mountains of abandoned luggage. Britons have been warned to brace for a summer of “massive disruption” after British Airways ground staff voted in favour of strike action at the carrier’s Heathrow hub.But despite warnings of a looming crisis, photographs taken on Sunday in at UK airports appear to show the country’s travel hubs already in the eye of the storm.The images showed piles of bags cordoned off by ground staff at Heathrow terminal 2, and passengers...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Airline Cancellations Skyrocket: What to Do if Your Flight Is Axed

Airlines canceled and delayed thousands of flights over the weekend, and that trend is continuing into the week: More than 950 US flights were canceled as of 1:50 p.m. PT Wednesday, according to FlightAware. After two years of pandemic layoffs and buyouts, there's an acute shortage of air industry workers...
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

The return of the zeppelin? A Spanish airline just struck a deal for ten low-emission airships

A Spanish airline, Air Nostrum, has ordered ten hybrid airships, called Airlander, from a company building environmentally-friendly zeppelins. Deliveries are scheduled for 2026, according to a report from CNN. UK-based Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) developed the Airlander to drastically cut aviation emissions, with the company saying its airships cuts emissions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy