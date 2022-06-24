ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Old High pushes to semifinals before falling to Lorena in 7-on-7 state tournament

By Jonathan Hull, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i6gpe_0gLHS69K00

COLLEGE STATION – There’s been some clamoring for Wichita Falls High and Graham to meet on the football field for the past few years.

That game has finally been scheduled with the Steers visiting the Coyotes at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 29.

But a preview, of sorts, was played Friday during bracket play at the state 7-on-7 tournament.

It was Old High prevailing with the 19-6 win during the first round of the championship bracket. And the Coyotes didn’t stop there, fighting all the way to the semifinals where they fell to defending Class 3A Division I state champion Lorena, 25-12.

“We gave it all that we had,” WFHS coach Grant Freeman said. “I think we ran out of gas at the end, but I’m proud of the way these guys fought to the end.”

After opening with a win against Graham, the Coyotes were pitted against Davenport, which displayed a defense they hadn’t seen before.

“We shredded it,” Freeman said.

The Coyotes beat Davenport 46-13 with quarterback John Ledesma earning Player of the Game.

Up next was defending 7-on-7 Division II state champion Kaufman, and it was another win for the Coyotes, 35-24. Ayden Ramirez was named Player of the Game, his second honor of the day, earning the same award for Old High’s win against Graham.

The Coyotes trailed Lorena 13-6 early in the semifinals but had one touchdown called back and failed to cash in on an interception.

Still, it was a great experience for the Coyotes.

“The best thing we saw is playing different people and competition,” Freeman said. “It’s a different style of football. You have to diagnose a lot of different things. I like playing in this for that reason. “

It’s debatable how much 7-on-7 lends to the actual season. But no one is ever going to complain about winning in a competitive setting.

“It can’t hurt you. Nothing that happened this weekend can hurt us,” Freeman said. “I think it lets our kids know we can compete. We beat the defending 7-on-7 state champion in Kaufman. That tells us we can compete at a high level.

“Momentum may not be the right word, but confidence is the right word. We got a lot of confidence this week.”

And if Old High’s drop in division at 7-on-7 is a precursor to its drop in classification this fall, it could be a fun season in Coyote-land.

HENRIETTA FALLS IN FIRST ROUND

Henrietta was the lone Wichita Falls area program to qualify for the Division III 7-on-7 state tournament, but the Bearcats dropped all three of its pool games Thursday, giving them the fourth seed for bracket play.

That led to a 35-12 loss to Big Sandy Harmony in the first round of bracket play. Harmony went on to lose in the semifinals to Brady. Miles defeated Brady, 35-19, for the Division III 7-on-7 state title.

RIDER ADVANCES TO CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

Rider opened Division I pool play with an 18-13 victory against Hebron as part of Pool B but followed with a 33-22 loss to Harker Heights.

The Raiders finished pool play with a 32-25 victory against Katy Cinco Ranch, putting them in the championship bracket.

But Rider's stay in the bracket was short-lived, falling to Midlothian Heritage 29-19 in the first round.

Heritage lost to DeSoto, 27-14, in the championship game.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Old High pushes to semifinals before falling to Lorena in 7-on-7 state tournament

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Waco Roller Derby team has first game

WACO, Texas — A new sport is rolling in to Central Texas. Roller Derby has officially arrived in Waco with the Waco Roller Derby league playing their first competitive game today at Skate Waco in Bellmead. "We're trying to bring more sporting events to Waco and this facility does...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lorena, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Football
City
Wichita Falls, TX
City
Desoto, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Sports
City
Harker Heights, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Education
College Station, TX
Football
College Station, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
WacoTrib.com

Baylor adds former Bear slugger Dillon as new hitting coach

One of Baylor’s former star hitters is returning to campus as the Bears’ new hitting coach, as the program announced the hiring of Zach Dillon on Saturday. Dillon played for the Bears from 2003-06, helping the team reaching the College World Series in the ’05 season. He hit .421 as a senior and .307 for his career while making a pair of All-Big 12 teams. He was also a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, given to the nation’s top catcher.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Texoma's Homepage

Man drowns in Iowa Park lake

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend at Middle Lake. Multiple agencies responded to the drowning of the male, including the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and Iowa Park Police Department. Details as to how the drowning occurred have not been released. This […]
IOWA PARK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Top of the class: McLennan County's top 2022 graduates (part 2)

The Tribune-Herald presents the second installment of the top high school graduates in McLennan County this year. The first group was presented last Sunday. The final group of valedictorians and salutatorians will presented next Sunday. HARMONY SCHOOL OF INNOVATION. Valedictorian • Jacob Norris. Parents: J.R. and Amanda Norris. Plans:...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Streets of Belton filled as hundreds gather for Fourth of July Kick-Off

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday’s triple-digit heat did not ward off people from going to downtown Belton during the annual Fourth of July Kick-Off. Hundreds gathered around the Bell County Courthouse to listen to some live music, play some games and get a taste of local vendors. All around people had their choice of local brews, sweet treats and some eats.
BELTON, TX
newschannel6now.com

2 injured in Saturday crash on Central Freeway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a pin-in crash on Saturday. It happened in the 200 block of Central Freeway near Scotland Park just before 6 p.m. A pickup was reportedly traveling southbound in the right lane when it swerved, crossed all lanes of...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports#Class 3a Division#Division Ii
BoardingArea

Our Stop For Kolaches At A Texas Interstate Gas Station

It’s understandable if you’ve never heard of a kolache before. We’d never seen them before we started visiting Texas and the first ones we tried were from the local Buc-ee’s. Originally, the kolache was a Czech pastry typically with a fruit filling. Every Eastern European country...
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Family of man shot and killed in Wichita Falls speaks out

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This family is devastated after receiving the news that their loved one was a victim to gun violence. “I hope we get the justice for Paul Matthew Day, you will get life in prison without parole, I hope you can never see the light of day again,” said Kembly Day.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Drowning victim in Iowa Park identified

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department has identified the male victim who drowned Sunday in Middle Lake. Chief Davis with Iowa Park Police Department confirmed the male to be Anthony Frausto, 51. He said officers had gone to do a check of Middle Lake Sunday around 2 p.m. when they found a […]
IOWA PARK, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Barbecue master Aaron Franklin looks back at his childhood introduction to restaurants in Bryan-College Station

Tuesday marks the beginning of the work week at Franklin Barbecue in Austin. The line forms early, hours before the restaurant’s doors open at 11 a.m. On a recent April morning, two Austin men were first among the dozens of people waiting to get into the restaurant, setting up shop by the front doors at 6:45 a.m. Folding chairs lined the exterior for those willing to wait, while country music played softly in the background.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
B106

Love Fried Fish? Try This Hidden Gem in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas just continues to surprise me with such amazing food selections out here. Now that I am employed out here In Temple, I've tried my best to see what hidden gems they have when it comes to great food. I’ve tried plenty of Thai restaurants, a Ramen shop that...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Three day Waco road closures postponed by TX DPS

WACO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced its plan to postpone planned work for next week June 27 to June 30 for the southbound I-35 mainlanes. All associated lane closures have also been postponed, including all southbound mainlanes from BUS 77 to 18th Street, BUS 77, Forrest Street, University Parks Drive, 4th/5th Streets, MLK Boulevard, and 17th/18th Streets where they cross I-35 and all southbound entrance and exit ramps from US 84 to 18th Street.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

New closures in Waco I-35 construction

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to hang overhead signage in several places along the southbound Interstate 35 mainlanes and perform permanent striping work on some southbound mainlanes. The work will take place from Forest Street to 18th Street from Monday, until Thursday,...
WACO, TX
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy