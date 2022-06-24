Tory MP retweets then deletes tweet celebrating Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

Blackpool South Tory MP Scott Benton appeared to retweet then delete a tweet from the Republican GOP's official Twitter celebrating the Supreme Court 's decision to overturn Roe v Wade .

Henry Dyer, a politics reporter at Insider, took to his Twitter account to share that the conservative "appears" to be the very first MP to be in support of the decision.

"Scott Benton, recently made an FCDO PPS, appears to be the first MP to support the Supreme Court's decision, sharing the Republican Party's tweet welcoming the decision," the post read.

The post was also accompanied by a screenshot of the conservative retweeting the GOP's image of The Court accompanied by the phrase "LIFE WINS" displayed across it.

Then what seemed to be moments later, Benton un-retweeted the post.





People on the platform didn't hesitate to share how they felt about Benton's seeming support of the ruling.



One wrote: "Devastating. The UK needs to heed this threat to our freedom and women's right to choose."

"Very ominous sign, Tory MP Scott Benton liking tweet from the GOP praising the decision," another added.

A third wrote: "Yes - there is far too much cross over with those who have championed ending RvW (and more) in the US swimming about in the gutters of the current Tory party. Makes me massively uncomfortable."

Someone else added: "Women of #Blackpool, people of Blackpool, take note…"

According to Benton's website , some of his political priorities are listed as "delivering a strong local economy", cultivating "more jobs for local people," and to re-open the "airport for commercial passenger flights."

On Friday morning (24 June), the US' Supreme Court released its ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson , which made the right to an abortion unconstitutional and therefore reversed the decision in the Roe v Wade case.

In May, a draft opinion from the Court leaked and revealed the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion, which prompted waves of backlash from people.

In the 6-3 majority opinion , Justice Samuel Alito wrote the following: "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."

Indy100 reached out to Benton for comment.

