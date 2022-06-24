ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tory MP retweets then deletes tweet celebrating Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Blackpool South Tory MP Scott Benton appeared to retweet then delete a tweet from the Republican GOP's official Twitter celebrating the Supreme Court 's decision to overturn Roe v Wade .

Henry Dyer, a politics reporter at Insider, took to his Twitter account to share that the conservative "appears" to be the very first MP to be in support of the decision.

"Scott Benton, recently made an FCDO PPS, appears to be the first MP to support the Supreme Court's decision, sharing the Republican Party's tweet welcoming the decision," the post read.

The post was also accompanied by a screenshot of the conservative retweeting the GOP's image of The Court accompanied by the phrase "LIFE WINS" displayed across it.

Then what seemed to be moments later, Benton un-retweeted the post.


People on the platform didn't hesitate to share how they felt about Benton's seeming support of the ruling.

One wrote: "Devastating. The UK needs to heed this threat to our freedom and women's right to choose."

"Very ominous sign, Tory MP Scott Benton liking tweet from the GOP praising the decision," another added.

A third wrote: "Yes - there is far too much cross over with those who have championed ending RvW (and more) in the US swimming about in the gutters of the current Tory party. Makes me massively uncomfortable."

Someone else added: "Women of #Blackpool, people of Blackpool, take note…"

According to Benton's website , some of his political priorities are listed as "delivering a strong local economy", cultivating "more jobs for local people," and to re-open the "airport for commercial passenger flights."

On Friday morning (24 June), the US' Supreme Court released its ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson , which made the right to an abortion unconstitutional and therefore reversed the decision in the Roe v Wade case.

In May, a draft opinion from the Court leaked and revealed the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion, which prompted waves of backlash from people.

In the 6-3 majority opinion , Justice Samuel Alito wrote the following: "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."

Indy100 reached out to Benton for comment.

CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Nancy Pelosi accused of pushing congresswoman’s young daughter in photo op

Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi has been lambasted by a Texas congresswoman for appearing to “push” her young daughter during a photo op.Newly sworn-in congresswoman Mayra Flores made the allegation on Twitter following her swearing-in ceremony at the US Capitol last week, during which she and her daughter posed alongside Ms Pelosi.A video shared among conservatives on Twitter at the weekend appeared to suggest the Democrat had “pushed” Ms Flores’s daughter, although it was not clear in the video if contact was made.“I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her,” the...
TEXAS STATE
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Indy100

Danny DeVito has the perfect response to US Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade

Comedian Danny DeVito had the perfect response to the US Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v Wade decision on Friday (24 June).On Friday afternoon, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor took to his Twitter to share this simple response to the ruling: "Supreme Court my a**."People took to the comments of DeVito's post to thank him for his sentiments about the issue.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterOne wrote: "I know there's a lot going on in the country right now, but I glad to see Danny DeVito can still be our shining light in this dark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

The Supreme Court has overruled Roe v. Wade here's what people are saying

Friday morning the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson making the right to an abortion unconstitutional thus reversing the decision in the landmark case Roe v. Wade (1972). Earlier this year a draft opinion from the Court leaked revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people. As the decision comes to fruition today, nearly half the states issued near total bans on abortion. In the 6-3 majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito wrote, "Abortion presents a profound moral issue on which Americans hold sharply conflicting views."The opinion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

What the Supreme Court Miranda Right's ruling means for you

The Supreme Court ruled that suspects may not sue police officers for damages when they do not tell them about their right to remain silent even if evidence was used against them in court. The right to remain silent is part of Miranda warnings, or notification given to a person upon arrest by a police officer. Although Miranda warnings are not a constitutional right it is directly correlated to the Fifth Amendment which protects citizens from self-incrimination.Derived from the landmark case Miranda v. Arizona (1966), the Miranda warning is supposed to be administered by an officer upon the arrest of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

The US states that will be most affected by the overturn of Roe v. Wade

On Friday, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which gives states the license to ban abortion. This means that 13 states’ “trigger bans” that outlaw the procedure will now start taking effect- and some have already as soon as the ruling was released.In May, a leaked document obtained by POLITICO, from the Supreme Court revealed the court’s intent to overturn the 1973 decision that made abortion rights legal in the United States.It was written by Justice Samuel Alito.Abortion bans have already gone into effect for Kentucky and Louisiana as soon as the Supreme Court issued its ruling.Sign up for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says Supreme Court ruling is 'going backwards'

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has spoken out against the overturning of Roe v Wade, saying that the US is “going backwards”.It comes after the US Supreme Court officially overturned the landmark Mississippi case challenging a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Friday.It means the end of the precedent established in the 1973 ruling in Roe which enshrined constitutional protections for the procedure.Portnoy posted a video on social media criticising the move.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"To me this is just pure insanity, pure insanity. We are going backwards in time. We are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Indy100

After two years, QAnon's creator Q returns in the wake of Roe v Wade decision

The ruling on Roe v Wade is having a seismic effect in the US, and it also appears to have prompted the return of QAnon's creator Q. QAnon is a movement that has gained prominence, particularly in the United States. Its followers believe that there is an anonymous top-secret government agent named “Q” who operates within the “deep state” with access to secrets. The identity of Q has been the subject of much speculation over recent years, and now they’re back after time away following the ruling on Friday. It comes after the Supreme Court released their ruling in the case Dobbs v....
POLITICS
Indy100

Nancy Pelosi accused of 'pushing' young daughter of Republican Mayra Flores

Representative Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo-op of her swearing-in ceremony this past week. In a video posted to Twitter, it appears Pelosi, 82, nudges Flores' young daughter further away from her as Pelosi motions for other people to join the photo of Flores and her family.Flores, 36, was recently elected to represent Texas' 35th Congressional District, becoming the first Mexican-born woman to be sworn into Congress.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter"I am so proud of my strong, beautiful daughter for not allowing this to faze her," Flores wrote...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

George Carlin’s stand-up routine on anti-abortionists from 1996 remains as relevant as ever

The overturning of the landmark Roe v Wade case has opened up a wave of criticism and opposition.On Friday the US Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and handed the law back to individual states, potentially putting millions of women's lives at risk.This controversial change has had millions discussing the abortion debate in the United States, the topic of who gets to decide what a woman does with her body, especially men, is unfortunately not a new one in the US.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake for instance this stand-up comedy routine from the late, great...
U.S. POLITICS
Indy100

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to 'go back to your country' when quizzed on gun violence

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene told a British reporter to “go back to your country” after being asked about guns, mass school shootings and the difference between the US and the UK.It is unclear when the incident took place, but the Representative for Georgia appeared to boast about her comments to the reporter as she posted a clip on Twitter on Wednesday 23 June.Along with the short video, she wrote: “When British press wants to argue about our God-given American gun rights, my answer is: ‘go back to your own country.’”An unnamed British reporter can be heard saying to Greene:...
POLITICS
Indy100

Sarah Sanders comparing the safety of children in womb to classrooms is the worst thing you'll hear today

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has caused outrage online after she claimed "a kid in the womb" will be "as safe as they are in a classroom," if the constitutional right to an abortion (Roe v. Wade) was rolled back, in a resurfaced speech.Last month, the former White House press secretary under Donald Trump won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election in a resounding win, with the former president backing her campaign.As part of her victory speech on May 24, Huckabee Sanders mentioned her pro-life stance on abortion and pledged to fight against those rights.Sign up to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Indy100

Indy100

