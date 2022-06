DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Families who live near Elm Street in East Durham are shaken up after a shootout erupted in the middle of a crime scene Sunday night. Police had initially responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Main and Elm streets on Sunday about 10 p.m. They found an unoccupied vehicle at the intersection that had been shot.

DURHAM, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO