What was your reaction the last time you drove into the gas station? Stood in front of the meat counter? A gasp? A growl?. Whether you're frightened or furious about rising costs and supply shortages, you're not alone. A cluster of global calamities have combined to create a "perfect storm" of economic hardship for many Michiganders -- the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Putin's murderous invasion of Ukraine and the opportunistic greed of oil companies gorging on record profits just because they can.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO