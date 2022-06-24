ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Officials with the Jackson abortion clinic to hold press conference

By WLBT.com Staff
WLBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with the Jackson abortion clinic...

www.wlbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

Temporary trailer to house voting precinct at Eudora Welty Library

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters who cast ballots at the Eudora Welty Library should be relatively cool when they vote Tuesday in the Republican primary runoffs. Days after the chairman of the Hinds County Republican Party called on the Welty precinct to be moved due to a lack of air conditioning, a trailer was set up in the library’s parking lot to serve as a temporary voting precinct.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Dispatch from a Michael Cassidy town hall

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - “Can you expand on your background? Like, how did you get here? I mean, I don’t know anything about you.”. It was Thursday, June 23, and Michael Cassidy was hosting a town hall at a small church in Brandon, Mississippi. The town hall was just one in a series of events and interviews Cassidy had conducted in the weeks after his surprise showing in Mississippi’s primary election, beating the incumbent congressman Michael Guest by nearly 300 votes but not quite surpassing the 50-percent threshold that would have made him the victor.
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Roe V Wade#U S Supreme Court#Politics#The Supreme Court
WLBT

Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Man strikes woman with hammer after tussling over her purse in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department is investigating an aggravated domestic assault after a man struck a woman with a hammer on Sunday afternoon in Jackson. JPD says a 29-year-old woman was in a tussling match with 26-year-old Antonio Golden over her purse when he grabbed a hammer and struck her on her left arm, causing it to break.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy