Fire damages New Windsor home

NEWBURGH – A man and woman from Beacon were both shot at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 and at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, the 26th, a 17-year-old Newburgh boy was shot in the back. Newburgh City Police said the Beacon residents arrived at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday. The female victim was shot in the foot and the male victim had been shot in the calf. Both are 23 years old.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO