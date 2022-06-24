Fire damages New Windsor home

NEWBURGH – A man and woman from Beacon were both shot at 3 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 and at 11:55 p.m. on Sunday, the 26th, a 17-year-old Newburgh boy was shot in the back. Newburgh City Police said the Beacon residents arrived at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital with gunshot wounds early Saturday. The female victim was shot in the foot and the male victim had been shot in the calf. Both are 23 years old.
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 79-year-old woman died on Sunday after she crashed her motorcycle in Pike County. Officials said the crash happened in the 1480 block of Route 590 as the operator went onto the shoulder and made contact with a large rock. Law enforcement said the rider was able to stay upright, […]
A seriously injured 18-year-old West Milford motorist was airlifted to the hospital following a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Skyline Drive in Oakland. The southbound teenage driver's Toyota Corolla crossed the double-yellow line and slammed into a northbound Ford van driven by a 64-year-old Ringwood woman shortly before 1:30 p.m., Oakland Police Capt. Timothy Keenan said.
A 7-year-old girl died Sunday night in Bergen County after she was found at the bottom of a swimming pool that had been rented for a family party, authorities said. Police responded about 6 p.m. to a home on Westervelt Place in Teaneck for a report of a missing child, according to township police Chief Glenn M. O’Reilly.
KINGSTON – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 37-year-old Newburgh man following a traffic stop in the Kingston Plaza in the City of Kingston. Jermaine Williams, who was pulled over at around 8 a.m. on June 21, was found in possession of a metal knuckle knife, an illegal loaded semi-automatic handgun and a forged license plate on the vehicle.
A Hudson Valley man was allegedly driving three times the legal limit after police found his vehicle stuck off of the main road. Police say the suspect even initially tried leaving the scene once discovered but didn't get far. Now the 60-year-old man has been charged worth DWI, according to officials.
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – No injuries were reported after a fire broke out in the garage of a Warren County home Friday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The blaze was reported at 12:34 p.m. at a residence on Harmony Station Road, Slota...
A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Warren County on Sunday, according to police.
Her Ford Taurus plowed into a Nissan Rogue while crossing the intersection of Route 31 and Rymon Road just before 1:30 p.m., officials said.
Three people are facing drug charges after police said a traffic stop in the Capital District led to the discovery of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Troopers in Greene County patrolling Catskill saw a 2006 Ford Fusion traveling east on Allen Street make a traffic violation at about 1:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, according to New York State Police.
ROSENDALE – Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Kingston woman following a report of a physical dispute at an address on Creek Locks Road in the Town of Rosendale at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 25. It is alleged that Esther Minter, 35, was involved in...
A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly scrawling swastikas and hate speech inside an area synagogue. Rockland County resident Rolando DeJesus Gomez-Velazquez, age 32, of Hillcrest, was arrested following an investigation into the incident which took place on Friday, June 17. In addition to the drawings and hate...
Kingston Police are searching for a boy last seen on Saturday. Dylan Mullis-Ramsey, 13, was last seen in the area of Russell Street. He has frequented the Rideau Heights and St. Lawrence College areas in the past. Mullis-Ramsay is white, five-foot-five, 110 pounds with short, blond hair and blue eyes....
Between the Capital Region, Adirondacks, and Catskills, there are so many amazing destinations for hikers to explore. But as summer heats up across Upstate, one relaxing trail an hour away from Albany has become a nightmare for many visitors. At this trail, vehicles are towed so regularly that a local...
A man who went missing in Westchester has been found dead, according to authorities. Ejeviome Otobo, age 70, went missing on Wednesday, June 15 in Tuckahoe in the area of Dante Avenue, wearing a blue long sleeve sweatshirt, Tuckahoe Police said. He had no known medical conditions, police said. On...
After being postponed for two years, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite firework displays is back. Thanks to the global pandemic, many communities haven't been able to celebrate Independence Day like they did a few years ago. Mass gatherings like parades and fireworks displays have been canceled since 2020, disappointing families who looked forward to the tradition of observing the Fourth of July with their community.
A dispute over a hamburger at the drive-thru window of a New York McDonald's led to the arrest of a Connecticut man whose blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. The incident took place in Ulster County around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the McDonalds on Route 212 in Saugerties.
Earlier this week the Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) reached out on social media for some help and I want to be sure you heard about what they need and why. What they need are donations. They actually aren't really asking for themselves they are actually asking all of us to help the Roosevelt Fire Department who help some animals during a fire on June 16th, 2022.
NEW ROCHELLE – Police in New Rochelle arrested a 51-year-old Bronx man on a larceny by extortion charge. Police said Jose Maldonado called a New Rochelle woman and told her that her grandson was in custody and injured, and that she needed to get $30,000 in cash to secure his release.
