Mariah Carey's Diamond certified holiday classic "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has her facing a $20 million lawsuit for copyright infringement. In a motion filed on Friday (June 3) in a New Orleans federal court, songwriter Andy Stone claims that Carey and her co-writer Walter Afanasieff created a "derivative" variation of his song without permission. Stone's song bearing the same name but drastically different lyrics and instrumentation was released by Vince Vance and the Valiants in 1989—five years before Carey's chart-topping single dominated the Christmas season. The lawsuit, obtained by Rolling Stone,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO