ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Last of Us Part 1 Download Size Confirmed

By Noam Radcliffe
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Last of Us Part...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Best MP-40 Weapon Loadout Warzone Season 4

This best MP-40 weapon loadout guide for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is here for those who want to make sure they're using the fully optimized version of one of the best weapons in the game at the moment. As touched on in our SMG tier list for Call...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Last Of Us
DBLTAP

5 Best Counters to Nilah in League of Legends

Nilah is the newest champion coming to League of Legends in Patch 12.13. Nilah is a melee ADC, whose abilities focus on giving her and her teammates both shielding and healing, as she dashes around enemies to deal damage at a close range. Here are the best counters for Nilah...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
DBLTAP

Potential Nerfs Headed to NZ-41 After Its Rise in Popularity

Get your picks with NZ-41 in now, players. Nerfs for the weapon may be in the works as we speak. The NZ-41 has become a little bit too powerful according to one Call of Duty (COD) Warzone developer. In a short exchange on Twitter, Tully Ackland, Senior Game Designer at Raven Software, agreed with players that the NZ-41 had become too powerful in its own right and needed to be adjusted.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Blizzard Outlines Major Swap in DPS Passive Ability for Next Overwatch 2 Beta

With the next Overwatch 2 (OW2) Beta on the horizon, Blizzard has come forward with a new passive change aimed at DPS players. In a blog post dedicated to discussing the goals of the next Overwatch 2 Beta test, now slated for June 28, Blizzard decided to give players some details on what they can expect from this second testing period. As many fans already know, Junker Queen will be arriving in Overwatch 2 with this test and players will have the opportunity to explore a brand new map. A few tweaks have been made to characters and roles, as well ⁠— with one for DPS players that caught major attention.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does Warzone Season 5 Start?

Warzone has a constant cycle of seasons that usually are active for about two months. Season 4 is the most recent season with a June 22 release date. The new season has added tons of new content for players to enjoy, with the addition of a new rebirth map named Fortune's Keep headlining the content for this season. Caldera also received some additions such as Storage Town and more camps throughout the map.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

What is a Melee Weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

This week, players have been tasked with dislodging Runaway Boulders with a melee weapon. But what exactly counts as a melee weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?. Fortnite's weekly challenges range from super simple to slighty convoluted. With little more than a vague discription to go on, players can find themselves running around aimlessly, trying to work out how to complete them.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Mad Maggie Bug Nerfs Her Riot Drill in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie was introduced in Season 12 of Apex Legends on Feb. 8, 2022, and while she drew attention from aggressive players looking for a new, fun main, she immediately was a victim of many bugs and glitches. Respawn has since worked to fix the Legend, adding in a few buffs to make her more popular a choice in the Battle Royale.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Season 4 Easter Eggs: Full List

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is officially underway and fittingly enough for its theme, Mercenaries of Fortune, players can cash in for some major loot in a variety of ways thanks to an array of Easter eggs that have been added to the game. Here's a breakdown of the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Do You Have to Buy Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2, will launch on Oct. 4 and it will be free-to-play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. With a couple of months to go for Overwatch 2 to be released, existing players are wondering if you have to buy Overwatch 2 if you’ve already purchased the first Overwatch.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy