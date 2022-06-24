ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Cochise Releases "The Inspection"

By Quam Odunsi
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been just over a year since Cochise released his debut studio albumBenbow Crescent. Since then, the 24-year-old has released a number of singles including “Pocket Pocket” and “Tell Em” featuring $NOT. Today, Cochise returns with his second studio album under Columbia Records, TheInspection. The...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Billboard

Brandy Partners With Motown Records Ahead of Eighth Album

R&B superstar Brandy has partnered with Motown Records with plans to release a new album soon, the company tells Billboard. “I’ve always wanted to work with Ethiopia [Habtemariam, Motown’s CEO and chairwoman],” says Brandy. “I’ve just always thought that she was just a bad-ass Black woman who loves music, knows music, and I saw her work her way up because she’s so talented. So when I heard that she was who she is now at Motown, I was like, ‘If I ever were to go back to a major label, I would want to work with Ethiopia.’ And it happened.”
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

A$AP Rocky Previews New Music As Fans Eagerly Await His Fourth Studio Album

It's been a hectic few months for 33-year-old A$AP Rocky, who – after being unexpectedly arrested while returning from a trip to Barbados at LAX for his alleged involvement in a West Hollywood shooting – recently welcomed his first child with his girlfriend, Rihanna, who has been out of the public eye since giving birth a few weeks back.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Drake Cruises To No. 1 Billboard 200 Debut With 'Honestly, Nevermind' Despite Mixed Reviews

It appears Drake can add yet another chart-topping project to his discography that already boasts several No. 1s. On Saturday (June 25), Hits Daily Double unleashed their first-week sales projections capturing the pure sales for artists such as Lil Durk and Chris Brown, whose releases are set to debut within the Top 10 of the U.S. Albums Chart behind Drake’s dance album Honestly Nevermind.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Reveals Official "Breezy" Tracklist

The summer soundtrack for 2022 is shaping up to be incredible. We've received albums from a few of the biggest artists in hip-hop and R&B but Chris Brown has one of the most anticipated albums of the year. Over the past few weeks, Chris Brown's slowly unveiled new information on...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Sam Wise
Person
Chief Keef
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Brings Out Lil Wayne & Brandy For BET Awards Performance

Jack Harlow was joined by Lil Wayne and Brandy at the BET Awards on Sunday night for performances of his hit songs, "Poison," and "First Class." The two tracks are featured on Harlow's latest album, Come Home The Kids Miss You. The set started with Harlow joined on stage by...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Janet Jackson Shares Throwback Photo Of Michael Jackson On The Anniversary Of His Death

Today (June 25), marks the 13th anniversary of Michael Jackson's death. In 2009, the world lost, what most considered to be, the King of Pop. He was also noted as one of the most prominent figures of the 20th century, creating music that is still being sung 'til this day. He left behind three children, eight siblings, and millions of fans.
MUSIC
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
BET

Listen To Beyoncé New Dance Song ‘Break My Soul’

This is not an alert: Beyoncé just dropped a new song!. Following her announcement last week that she has a new album RENAISSANCE coming next month (July 29, 2022 to be exact), Beyoncé released the first offering from the LP at midnight on Tuesday (June 21). Subtly sharing...
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Showed Out In A Luxurious White Dress At BET Awards 2022

The culture's biggest night took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. All of the stars showed out for the 2022 BET Awards and there were plenty of stand-out moments, even before the ceremony took place. The Red Carpet found plenty of celebrities showcasing stunning attires but the ladies truly showed out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Shows Off Her Twerking Skills On Instagram, Again

When Iggy Azalea isn't in full mommy mode, taking care of the son she shares with Playboi Carti, the Australian beauty spends a fair chunk of time getting glammed up to take stunning photos for her Instagram feed. Earlier today, (June 26) the "Black Widow" rapper delivered some sultry snapshots...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Pushes Man For Disrespecting King Von, 6ix9ine Reacts

Lil Durk is fresh off of the release of 7220 (Deluxe), which will earn him an estimated boost of 75K units in sales this week. And while many have celebrated the project's release, a recent concert didn't necessarily go as smoothly as he'd likely want it. Footage emerged on Sunday of the rapper getting into a heated confrontation with a fan who was allegedly disrespectingKing Von. Durk scolds the individual before lightly shoving him.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
RETAIL
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Appears To Ignore Teleprompter During BET Awards Speech

Kanye West went off-script while presenting Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday, as seen in a video circulating on social media. "When you say 'energy,' you're saying Sean Combs," the teleprompter can be seen displaying while West is far off-topic. In the clip, French...
CELEBRITIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

July 2022 New Music Releases

For some, July will mark the end of a long silence. For others, the month offers a platform for another quick burst of creativity. Journey's first album since 2011's Eclipse finds Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain again recording with bassist Randy Jackson, who earlier appeared on 1983's Frontiers and 1986's Raised on Radio. Chicago is also returning after a long time away: Born for This Moment is their first new music in eight years.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray & Lil Kim Show Support For Pride Month In New Thirst Traps

For years, June has been recognized as a month where members of the LGBTQ community are commemorated and uplifted across the nation. From parades to festivals, members and advocates gather to acknowledge everyone's equal rights to love who they choose. This year, pride month has seen the faces of many celebrities who admire the group of bold men and women.
CELEBRITIES

