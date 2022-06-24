ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Freddie Freeman Opens Up About His Return to Atlanta

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FUGjV_0gLHQtwk00

The Dodgers first baseman hasn’t returned to his former home stadium since he signed with L.A. in March.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Freddie Freeman will return to Atlanta on Friday for the first time since he was signed with the Dodgers on March 17.

The first baseman spent his first 12 years in the league with the Braves . He helped the team to a World Series title last season , meaning that his homecoming will include a ring ceremony.

Freeman admitted it’s going to be an emotional reunion for him.

“Ever since I signed here, I’ve been looking forward to going back,” Freeman said, via Los Angeles Daily News . “I’m a very emotional person when it comes to this kind of stuff. I don’t know how I’m going to play. I don’t know how I’m going to play or play like I want to because of all the emotions—because there’s going to be so much going on. Hopefully, I can keep them in check.”

This isn’t the first time he’s facing his former team as an opponent, though. The Braves traveled to Dodger Stadium back in April, a series in which Freeman went 4-for-11 and hit his first two home runs as a Dodger .

“For me in April, it was just good to see everybody again because of all the relationships I had,” Freeman said. “This one is going to be a little different—because I get my ring on Friday. To me, it’s more than a ring. It’s everything—all the hard work in that organization for 15 years to reach that point, the pinnacle of your sport, and win a championship.”

Watch the MLB online with fuboTV: Try for free!

This weekend also marks the homecoming for his family, who traveled to Atlanta earlier in the week to stay at their home. Freeman’s extended family that lives in the Atlanta area will be attending games during the series to watch his return to Truist Park.

Despite all the emotions, Freeman admitted he wants to help his new team win these games.

“I want to win so I’ve got to do my part to win these games,” Freeman said. “But there’s going to be a lot of tearing up. I don’t know how that first at-bat is going to go Friday—or Saturday because there will be new fans, a different crowd. It’s going to be a lot. I’m looking forward to it, but I’m looking forward to it being over so I can focus completely on baseball because I have been thinking about this for a long time.”

The Dodgers lead the NL West with a 43–25 record, while the Braves are second in NL East with a 41–30 record.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Dodgers coverage, go to Inside The Dodgers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of MLB Star Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies MVP outfielder Bryce Harper will likely be out for several weeks following Saturday night's injury. Harper, the reigning National League MVP, suffered a fractured thumb during Saturday night's game against the San Diego Padres. This is a crushing blow for Harper and the Phillies, who are in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Judge gives his bat to famous fan after walk-off home run

Aaron Judge delivered a dramatic moment for the New York Yankees on Sunday, but a famous fan may have walked away with the best souvenir from the game. Judge hit a three-run walk-off home run in the tenth inning of Sunday’s comeback win over the Houston Astros. The Yankee outfielder didn’t keep the bat as a keepsake, though. He passed it off to director Spike Lee, who was in attendance for the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
thecomeback.com

Shaq sends clear message to DeVos family

The Orlando Magic are hoping that No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero ushers in a new era for the NBA franchise. Shaquille O’Neal, who represents their heyday, would love the chance to be part of that new era as a potential owner. While O’Neal is best known for his time...
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Aaron Judge
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

MLB World Shocked By Yankees' Performance On Sunday

The Houston Astros have come into the Bronx and silenced the Yankees' bats this weekend. After Cristian Javier led a combined no-hit effort on Saturday, the 'Stros are once again holding the Bombers hitless through the middle of the seventh Sunday. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, "Including the ninth inning on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Hawks Are Rumored To Be On Verge Of Blockbuster Trade

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly close to making a major move. According to WSB-TV's Zach Klein, the Hawks are "on [the] verge" of acquiring Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs. They would reportedly exchange veteran forward Danilo Gallinari and multiple first-round draft picks. While it's unclear how many picks...
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Former No. 1 pick finally called up to MLB at age 30

The story of Mark Appel is proving that few things are as sweet as when perseverance pays off. Appel was a top pitcher in college at Stanford and became the No. 8 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012. He did not sign and returned to school. After another strong season, he became the No. 1 pick by the Houston Astros in 2013.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Rockies#Freddie Freeman Opens#Dodgers#Los Angeles Daily News
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reacts to boos from Braves fans

Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Braves potential trade candidates: Brandon Drury

To this point in the series, I’ve been strictly focused on left-handed bats, which is what Alex Anthopoulos said he is focused on leading up to the deadline. However, this right-handed bat and former Braves prospect is another option that makes a lot of sense. If you missed any...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy