Freddie Freeman Opens Up About His Return to Atlanta

The Dodgers first baseman hasn’t returned to his former home stadium since he signed with L.A. in March.

Freddie Freeman will return to Atlanta on Friday for the first time since he was signed with the Dodgers on March 17.

The first baseman spent his first 12 years in the league with the Braves . He helped the team to a World Series title last season , meaning that his homecoming will include a ring ceremony.

Freeman admitted it’s going to be an emotional reunion for him.

“Ever since I signed here, I’ve been looking forward to going back,” Freeman said, via Los Angeles Daily News . “I’m a very emotional person when it comes to this kind of stuff. I don’t know how I’m going to play. I don’t know how I’m going to play or play like I want to because of all the emotions—because there’s going to be so much going on. Hopefully, I can keep them in check.”

This isn’t the first time he’s facing his former team as an opponent, though. The Braves traveled to Dodger Stadium back in April, a series in which Freeman went 4-for-11 and hit his first two home runs as a Dodger .

“For me in April, it was just good to see everybody again because of all the relationships I had,” Freeman said. “This one is going to be a little different—because I get my ring on Friday. To me, it’s more than a ring. It’s everything—all the hard work in that organization for 15 years to reach that point, the pinnacle of your sport, and win a championship.”

This weekend also marks the homecoming for his family, who traveled to Atlanta earlier in the week to stay at their home. Freeman’s extended family that lives in the Atlanta area will be attending games during the series to watch his return to Truist Park.

Despite all the emotions, Freeman admitted he wants to help his new team win these games.

“I want to win so I’ve got to do my part to win these games,” Freeman said. “But there’s going to be a lot of tearing up. I don’t know how that first at-bat is going to go Friday—or Saturday because there will be new fans, a different crowd. It’s going to be a lot. I’m looking forward to it, but I’m looking forward to it being over so I can focus completely on baseball because I have been thinking about this for a long time.”

The Dodgers lead the NL West with a 43–25 record, while the Braves are second in NL East with a 41–30 record.

