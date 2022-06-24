ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

‘This is so awesome’: Marjorie Taylor Greene lauds Roe v. Wade ruling

By Associated Press, Joanne Stocker-Kelly via Storyful
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday celebrated the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

In a video posted on Twitter, Greene smiles as she walks to the U.S. Capitol building.

“This is so awesome, oh my gosh” she says. “I can’t believe they just did it. This is so amazing.”

“PRAISE GOD!,” Greene wrote in her Twitter post . “Roe has been overturned!”

The Supreme Court on Friday ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. The ruling was expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

The decision was the culmination of decades of efforts by abortion opponents, made possible by an emboldened right side of the court that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump .

Roe v Wade protests NYC: Abortion-rights rallies after SCOTUS ruling

The ruling came more than a month after the stunning leak of a draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito indicating the court was prepared to take this momentous step.

It puts the court at odds with a majority of Americans who favored preserving Roe, according to opinion polls.

