Memphis, TN

Memphis Planned Parenthood plans to offer abortions until July 1

By Shay Simon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–One Planned Parenthood location in Memphis plans to offer abortions until July 1 after SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Dobbs vs Jackson women’s health organization. As of Friday, the CEO of Planned Parenthood in Tennessee said they plan to continue to offer abortions on Monday.

Mid-South leaders react to Roe v. Wade decision

She said right now, they are booked until July 1 but she does not believe they will be able to continue beyond that.

The 6th circuit court of appeals is expected to lift its current injunction because of Friday’s decision. That injunction is on the 6-week abortion ban passed. It was passed by the legislature in 2020.

If the injunction is lifted then this would create an effective ban on abortion in the state immediately.

Roe v. Wade has been overturned: What it means for Tennessee

Planned Parenthood officials said this will cause a public health crisis.

#Abortion Issues#U S Supreme Court#Legislature#Roe V Wade#Scotus#The Supreme Court
