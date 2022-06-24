ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Here is what the Liberal party could learn from the Conservatives under David Cameron

By Trent Zimmerman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fODcn_0gLHQ2gq00
‘David Cameron made a visit to Sydney to headline a climate change conference for Liberals and Nationals organised by the Coalition for Conservation.’

Last week the former British prime minister David Cameron made a visit to Sydney to headline a climate conference for Liberals and Nationals organised by the Coalition for Conservation, an organisation dedicated to creating a national platform for the environment across the centre right. He came bearing some important lessons for Liberals if we are to avoid the fate of the Conservatives, who lost three elections before empowering Cameron to modernise his own party.

I have personally heard speeches from three former or future Conservative British prime ministers during my lifetime: Margaret Thatcher in 1993 in the House of Lords, Boris Johnson while foreign secretary, at the Lowy Institute in Sydney, and last week David Cameron.

Those three prime ministers represent a common thread of Conservative party leadership on climate change and the environment. To the mix, it is also worth noting the contribution of John Gummer (Lord Deben), environment secretary under John Major, who is still regarded as an environmental hero by many in the United Kingdom.

Thatcher’s speech to the United Nation’s General Assembly in November 1989 was a clarion call to the international community to work together to address climate change – it’s an address that could be given today with the same validity and relevance. Both Cameron and Johnson have led domestic and international action on climate change in a way that has reflected the broad bipartisanship on this issue in the UK.

Cameron’s contribution in Sydney last week was particularly poignant for those of us in the Liberal party seeking to respond to the lessons of the May federal election.

While Australia has chartered its own course, separate from the strings that once more closely bound us to the UK, there is still a certain resonance and commonality between our political systems. This reflects our liberal democratic values, the predominance of political parties that share similar ideology and the common issues we face in the global community.

In a gathering of Liberal and National party members – state and federal – Cameron reminded us of the modernisation journey he led the Conservative party on in the lead-up to his victory in 2010. Central to this was his drive to ensure the party was not only a constructive participant but actually led debate on climate action. He also worked to ensure that the Conservative party fully represented, in his words, the “brilliance of British society” which was the motivation for his drive to attract more women and people of ethnic diversity into the parliamentary ranks of his party.

In his words he took that approach of “do we learn and change or do we double down and repeat?”. With slightly less eloquence, he gave us the advice that if your customer says they don’t want eggs and ham for breakfast, does it make any sense to serve up double eggs and ham to win their favour?

The three election losses that preceded Cameron’s election as leader gave him licence to take the party in a new direction. There was a willingness, if not some desperation, to allow progressive Tories to try something new to win back voters – many in traditional Conservative constituencies – who had abandoned their party for Labour or the Liberal Democrats. The problem and challenge he faced sounds all too familiar.

On issues like climate and diversity, Cameron said his success was made possible because he personally led the drive for change rather than identifying a problem and delegating to others to fix.

He also highlighted the importance of political consensus on issues like climate. While recognising the Conservatives and British Labour would use different levers and policies, he made the point that as opposition leader he didn’t seek to wedge the Labour government on their own climate agenda. Again, in his words, “endlessly questioning your opponents’ approach, even when they are doing the right thing, makes it even harder to convince people of your own good intentions.”

While there are clearly differences between the circumstances of the UK and Australia and differences between the Tories and the Liberal party, there is a striking lesson from Cameron’s approach to what can and should be done to ensure the Liberal party is to re-earn the trust of those who abandoned the party, particularly in metropolitan electorates.

There have been some foolish suggestions that the Liberal party should politically abandon electorates previously considered our heartland following our defeat in many of those seats. A simple look at electoral maths means that the pathway to a return to government is perilously narrow – I would argue impossible – for the Liberal party if it were to adopt this approach.

Instead, we need to respond to what voters told us at the ballot box and climate change is an important place to start, ranking as it did chief among the concerns of so many Australians in electorates like the one I represented. It’s for that reason that the opposition should be prepared to build on the bipartisanship that has emerged for the 2050 net zero commitment and reconsider its decision not to support the government’s 2030 target of 43% emissions reductions, including for legislation supporting that outcome.

There will be other issues the party will need to confront – including the recruitment and preselection of talented women. Again this will require strong leadership, particularly to overcome the failures of internal Liberal party processes to match goals with achievement.

Cameron confronted more than 15 years ago issues that Liberals in Australia are still facing today. His own path to Number 10 could maybe provide a roadmap we can learn from. The earlier we start to implement change the sooner we can regain the support of those we lost.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Abortion rights were hard-won in Australia – the Roe v Wade ruling shows how easily they could be taken away

The US supreme court has overturned Roe v Wade and, with it, nearly 50 years of women’s abortion rights in America. The activism of the six ultraconservative justices – three of whom were appointed by former US president Donald Trump – shreds precedent in more ways than one. It is the first time in their history that Americans have woken up in the “land of the free” with fewer rights than they had the night before.
WORLD
The Guardian

‘Show them our pecs’: G7 leaders mock Putin’s bare-chested horse-riding

Leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations have mocked the macho image of Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Germany dominated by the Russian president’s invasion of Ukraine. As the leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps on Sunday, the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, asked if their jackets should come off – or if they should even disrobe further.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Prince Charles tells Commonwealth nations he won't stand in their way if they chose to ditch the Queen as head of state: Future king uses speech in Rwanda to tell world leaders he will support moves to become republics

Prince Charles today described his 'personal sorrow' over slavery and addressed the future of the Queen as head of state of Commonwealth nations in a landmark speech in Rwanda. Amid tensions in the Caribbean where several islands want to become republics, the future king said that the British Royal Family...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cameron
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Labour Party#Political Party#The Liberal Party#Conservatives#British#Liberals#Nationals#The House Of Lords#The Lowy Institute#The United Nation#General Assembly
The Guardian

Cocaine, class and me: everyone in this town takes drugs, all the time – they’re part of the civic culture

A man walks into a chicken shop. This sounds like the beginning of a joke. Perhaps it is. For 18 months, I have worked in a chicken shop, and some days my situation feels like a punchline. In 2015, I quit my job at a property magazine in London and moved to Aberdeen, with two suitcases and a grand plan to write a book about the oil industry. Two years later, I washed up in a northern refinery town, with no money and an unfinished manuscript. I learned my scale. I got a job frying things.
The Guardian

We Americans are dancing on the Titanic. Our iceberg is not far away

By now the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade hardly comes as a surprise. We’ve known this was imminent since the leak, a month or so ago, of Justice Alito’s memo. And yet it still delivers a profound shock – in fact, a series of shocks. Stunned, we ask, how could this happen? as if we hadn’t known, for weeks, that it was a more or less done deal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

‘None of us knew we’d have babies when we bought our tickets!’ The joys of bringing your young child to Glastonbury

Billie Eilish became the youngest ever Glastonbury headliner when she played the festival on Friday night at the age of 20 – but she is certainly not the youngest attendee. After two years of Covid cancellations, many of this year’s festival-goers were joined by young children they didn’t necessarily expect to have with them when they bought their tickets. Here’s how some of them got on.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

Let’s call the overturning of Roe v Wade what it is: state-sanctioned forced birth

I write this on my birthday, a date when traditionally my mother likes to reminisce about her labour. I was a much-wanted baby, and that love has carried me throughout my life. I have never, for a fragment of a second, doubted it. I used to gently tease my mother about her reminiscences, but now that I have my own baby I understand the impulse more. In the past few weeks, I have been trying to put what happened during my own labour to bed, or at least arrive at a place of full acceptance. I was not traumatised, as I feared I would be, but there is still a process that needs to happen, a mourning perhaps of the birth I thought I would have.
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Observer view on Donald Trump’s influence on Roe v Wade ruling

The baleful influence of Donald Trump continues to be felt in American life despite his decisive election defeat in 2020 and subsequent disgraceful behaviour. The supreme court’s regressive, dangerous and insulting decision to abolish a woman’s constitutional right to abortion was made possible by Trump’s appointment of three highly conservative justices who all voted for the change.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

333K+
Followers
80K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy