New Mexico to host cannabis workshop for entrepreneurs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannabis is New Mexico’s hot new industry. But given the complexities of state and local regulations, it’s not the easiest industry for new entrepreneurs to enter. So, the state is hosting a virtual workshop to help.

The “InvestiNM” online informational workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Cannabis Control Division, the regulatory body that oversees the state’s cannabis industry, will host the event.

“The purpose of the workshop is to give a broad overview of the state departments and divisions that a cannabis entrepreneur would be interacting with, and an overview of the processes required for each respective division,” according to the press release. “Also presenting will be financial entities that can provide resources for starting a business and accessing financing. Attendees will also be able to ask questions.”

KRQE News 13 previously reported on the challenges would-be cannabis business owners face . These include finding and getting permits for retail locations, navigating the state’s licensure application, and getting funding from lenders.

The state’s Cannabis Control Division says the workshop is intended for New Mexicans considering entering the cannabis industry. You can register here at this link .

