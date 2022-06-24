ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

New Mexico to host cannabis workshop for entrepreneurs

By Curtis Segarra
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWvCg_0gLHPEEW00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cannabis is New Mexico’s hot new industry. But given the complexities of state and local regulations, it’s not the easiest industry for new entrepreneurs to enter. So, the state is hosting a virtual workshop to help.

The “InvestiNM” online informational workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, June 28 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The Cannabis Control Division, the regulatory body that oversees the state’s cannabis industry, will host the event.

What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry?

“The purpose of the workshop is to give a broad overview of the state departments and divisions that a cannabis entrepreneur would be interacting with, and an overview of the processes required for each respective division,” according to the press release. “Also presenting will be financial entities that can provide resources for starting a business and accessing financing. Attendees will also be able to ask questions.”

KRQE News 13 previously reported on the challenges would-be cannabis business owners face . These include finding and getting permits for retail locations, navigating the state’s licensure application, and getting funding from lenders.

The state’s Cannabis Control Division says the workshop is intended for New Mexicans considering entering the cannabis industry. You can register here at this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 14

rose wunn
2d ago

can someone please explain how to access this class? I'm in my 60s and not very good on the computer. Thank you.

Reply(5)
3
Related
KRQE News 13

Veterans Affairs clinics to remain open

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The plan to close four VA clinics across the state is now off the table. Earlier this year, the Department of Veteran Affairs discussed closing VA clinics across the country, including clinics in Gallup, Raton, Espanola, and Las Vegas, New Mexico. Thanks to a bipartisan effort in Washington, those clinics will stay open.
LAS VEGAS, NM
KBAT 99.9

Some New Mexico Pot Dispensaries Offer Delivery and Drive Thru

In New Mexico, you can now load up on your ganja from the air conditioned comfort of your car or, have it brought to your home. Our northern neighbor, New Mexico, recently legalized recreational marijuana and dispensaries are starting to pop up all over the place. El Paso's nearest NM neighbor just announced that their dispensaries can now offer drive thru service.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

NMSU study finds firearm mortality rate in youth grew rapidly

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New research from a New Mexico State University professor finds that gun deaths involving youth have grown by more than 30% nationwide in the last decade. The study analyzes federal firearm mortality data between 2010 and 2019, tracking trends among people 19 years old and younger. Some states saw even high increases. New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico#Krqe News 13#New Mexicans#Nexstar Media Inc#Broadca
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Governor signs executive order on abortion access

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and ending federal protections on the right to an abortion, New Mexico’s Governor signed an executive order Monday related to abortion access in the state. The order addresses issues several outstanding issues as they related to New Mexico’s willingness to help […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Summer ENDWI campaign takes new approach to promoting safe driving

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – NMDOT unveiled its latest ENDWI campaign on Monday. The summer 2022 campaign takes a slightly different approach than in years past. It features pool parties and the reminder to get home safely, with the slogan “Don’t crash the party. Designate a driver.” “This summer we’re looking to liven things up, brighten things […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad Caverns tourism brings over $25M to local economy

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A report from the National Park Service says that over 300,000 visitors to Carlsbad Caverns brought millions into the community of Carlsbad in 2021. The report states that 349,244 visitors to the national park spend $25.1 million in the local area which supported 312 jobs, having a cumulative benefit of $27.4 million […]
CARLSBAD, NM
thekatynews.com

Even One of the Healthiest Counties Struggles to Manage COVID-19

Los Alamos County, a small New Mexico community, has been better prepared than most communities should a sudden and potentially fatal virus arrive on their doorstep. They spent time in nature, hiking in the neighboring mountainous regions and canyons, reaping the benefits of physical activity in the fresh air. Those with an appreciation for scientific research have a National Lab to visit. The population also has access to good education and wealth. It doesn’t surprise anyone when they find the county gets the honor of the healthiest county in America for the third consecutive year in a U.S. News report.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

NMED launches online public opinion portal

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico Environment Department announced the launch of a public comment portal as a method for accepting public comments and documents. The department says the website is aimed to make the agency and its actions more accessible to all New Mexicans. The new portal will be accessible under […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest closes multiple recreational sites

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has closed several recreational sites along Highway 4 in the Jemez Ranger District. The sites are being closed due to extreme flash flooding risks. According to NM Fire Info, the following recreation sites have been temporarily closed: Battleship Rock Soda Dam Bluffs Fishing Access Spanish Queen Picnic […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 24 – June 30

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 24 – June 30 around New Mexico. June 24 – Outdoor Film Screening and Mercadito at El Chante – Femme Frontera is going to Albuquerque. Enjoy the 6th Annual Femme Frontera Showcase at this outdoor screening at El Chante: Casa de Cultura. Come meet local artists, listen to music, and learn about local activist organizations in Albuquerque. Film Screening once el Sol goes down at about 9 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
REAL ESTATE
KRQE News 13

AG’s office creates system that alerts senior citizens to scams

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new system is being created to alert senior citizens of scams targeting them. The new system will combine scam complaints received by the Attorney General’s Office with aging and long-services statewide alert system technology. The system is designed to quickly notify anyone signed up for the service about new and evolving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How many abortions are performed in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has brought the debate over abortion access front and center. But how many abortions are performed in New Mexico? The numbers aren’t exact, but KRQE News 13 dug into the data to find out. New Mexico’s access New Mexico […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy