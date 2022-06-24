ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Nevada State Treasurer's office offering ways for students to save for college

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Saving for college can be hard,...

news3lv.com

The Nevada Independent

As more faculty leave Nevada colleges, who will replace them?

But as the incentives to stay or enter higher education have diminished, faculty and administrators told The Nevada Independent they’ve seen a visible rise in faculty and staff leaving their institutions or fleeing higher education altogether — and a pipeline of new talent that bears little resemblance to its pre-pandemic form.  The post As more faculty leave Nevada colleges, who will replace them?  appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada JobConnect continues to host multi-day hiring events

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada JobConnect is continuing its efforts to fill multiple positions within different industries during several hiring events. The three-day event starts Tuesday, June 28, and will continue through Wednesday, June 29, and Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Nevada JobConnect offices across the Las Vegas Valley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada Trucking Association endorses Joe Lombardo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Trucking Association (NTA) Monday endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo for governor. “The state is recovering from crisis, and bracing for economic headwinds. Nevadans need a governor who will allow us to be as agile and innovative as we must be to succeed,” said the Nevada Trucking Association. “Our governor must forego a one-size-fits-all approach to governing, and instead be a determined force for Nevada. The Nevada Trucking Association endorses Sheriff Joe Lombardo.”
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Free school meals available in Nevada for upcoming school year

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Free school meals will be available at all Nevada public schools in the upcoming school year, state officials announced Monday. The Nevada Department of Agriculture says federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to ensure students have access to free school breakfast and lunch.
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

Nevada students won’t need to worry about school meals next year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Studies have shown that students who have access to nutritious foods perform better in school. The State of Nevada has announced that they have invested $75 million for free school meals in Nevada school that operate the National School Lunch Program for the coming academic year. American Rescue Plan Act funds […]
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Nevada mortgage lender to provide down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Nevada mortgage lender is looking to help several first-time homebuyers through a new assistance program. Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), a subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), will be participating in the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program.
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

The Supreme Court may have fatally compromised school choice in Nevada

During the flurry of Supreme Court rulings issued last week, there was one ruling in particular which directly affected Nevadans more than most. No, it wasn’t Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Abortion rights in Nevada are safe, for a very specific definition of “safe,” at least until a Republican president signs a bill drafted by a Republican Congress banning abortion nationwide regardless of any state statutes or constitutional clauses to the contrary, thus fulfilling Justice Alito’s vision of the people and their elected representatives regulating abortion into nonexistence. After all, if there’s one thing we learned from the Drug War, it’s that when the federal government bans something, it ceases to exist.
NEVADA STATE
KDWN

Nevada HAND Tackles Affordable Housing Crisis

Nevada HAND improves the lives of low-income individuals by providing affordable housing solutions and supportive services. We are committed to providing positive living environments, where healthy, engaged residents can improve their economic status and take pride in their communities. We believe that providing opportunities and support for economic security, wellness, education, and community engagement will help our residents reach their full potential and access opportunities to live well.
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Fundraiser held to provide veterans dental care

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Adopt a Vet Dental Program (AAVD) held a fundraiser on Sunday at Ventano Italian Grill & Seafood, with proceeds going towards veteran dental care. The AAVD aims to provide veterans in Nevada the potentially life-saving dental care they may be lacking. The event was held...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nevada bighorn sheep airlifted to Utah for new nursery

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The operation started early Monday morning. A helicopter making multiple trips up into the rocky terrain of the Muddy Mountains in the Valley of Fire State Park. Each time, transporting desert bighorn sheep, bagged and blindfolded for the flight down. They are precious cargo that...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

California man wins more than $200K at Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Flamingo guest hit the jackpot Sunday night, winning more than $200,000. Micahel Intravia from Hollister, CA, won $251,174 playing Texas Hold'dm Mega Jackpot when he was in town with his girlfriend to celebrate their birthdays. After playing for about three hours on their last...
CALIFORNIA STATE
news3lv.com

Officials remind community of fireworks restrictions on BLM lands

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Bureau of Land Management wants to remind the public of land restrictions as the 4th of July holiday approaches. On May 1, Nevada State Director Jon Raby issued a Fire Prevention Order making it a misdemeanor to carry, discharge, or otherwise use fireworks on BLM-managed lands.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Governor Sisolak says he will protect abortions in Nevada

Las Vegas gym hosting fundraiser for baby who needs heart transplant. The Las Vegas couple are long-time members of the gym, and now the gym is helping them. Nevada officials react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Updated: 19 hours ago. Nevada officials gave their reactions to the decision...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDBO

Nevada counties review election results amid false claims

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — We could change the dateline now to GOLDFIELD, Nev. since John is there, add to the contributed line. ‘AP photographer John Locher contributed from Goldfield, Nevada’ ... and add SSonner to the Byline. Dozens of residents urged commissioners in Nevada's two largest...
NEVADA STATE

