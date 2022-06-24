ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Fulton court to host free wedding ceremonies on Friday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Fulton County Probate Court and Judge Kenya Johnson will offer free wedding ceremonies to pre-scheduled couples in the decorated courtroom on Friday.

Johnson will perform the ceremonies from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Historic Fulton County Courthouse at 136 Pryor Street in downtown Atlanta.

Couples will walk down the aisle in a decorated courtroom as Probate Court celebrates the June 26, 2015, U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges, which allowed for states to recognize same-sex marriages.

During a time of inflation, Johnson says this is a good way for couples that can’t afford a big wedding, to tie the knot officially.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, Probate Court suspended its popular monthly mass wedding ceremonies due to safety. However, as June is our highest demand for marriage licenses and to celebrate the anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriages, Probate Court will offer a free opportunity for couples to walk down the aisle in our courtroom with family and friends present,” Judge Johnson said. “In a time of rising prices and limited resources, Probate Court is excited to help by decorating our courtroom to provide a special and memorable experience for Fulton County citizens.”

Those who would like to schedule a future wedding ceremony or would like to learn how to obtain a marriage license, visit the court’s website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

