For the most part of the 2021-22 season, Chet Holmgren was considered the best player of his class and was largely expected to go no. 1 in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, come the annual rookie selection, he went to the Oklahoma City Thunder at no. 2. While everyone wants to be the no. 1 […] The post Chet Holmgren’s true feelings on getting drafted by Thunder at no. 2 in 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO