ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas’ abortion ‘trigger law’ won’t take effect in exactly 30 days — Here’s why

By Daniel Marin
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ffWTJ_0gLHO9Mz00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With Friday’s overturning of Roe v. Wade , many expect the Texas “trigger law” to take effect in 30 days, but that’s not exactly how it works.

The law — which automatically bans most abortions in the state — takes effect 30 days after the U.S. Supreme Court issues an official judgment , not an opinion, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Texas’ ‘trigger law’ bans majority of abortions as Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

“The Court will issue its judgment only after the window for the litigants to file a motion for rehearing has closed,” Paxton said in an official advisory . “A judgment can issue in about a month, or longer if the Court considers a motion for rehearing.”

The Republican-led legislature passed HB 1280, dubbed the “Human Life Protection Act” in 2021. The law prohibits abortions “except under limited circumstances, such as a life-threatening condition to the mother caused by the pregnancy.”

A violation of the law is a first-degree felony “if an unborn child dies as a result” and could result in a civil penalty of at least $100,000 and potential criminal charges.

MORE: Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) was one of dozens of co-authors of the bill. He told KXAN Friday he also expects delays due to legal action.

“There will be a tremendous amount of litigation from here,” Bettencourt said. “I expect that we’ll be right back waiting for more Supreme Court rulings next year at this time.”

The co-executive director of the Texas Democratic Party said you can count on legal action along with voter mobilization.

“In Texas in particular, we are working to make sure we elect Beto O’Rourke [as governor] and that we flip seats in the Texas legislature so that we can repeal many of the abortion bans and laws that are in place,” Brown told KXAN.

How common are abortions in Texas? Here’s what the data shows

In his advisory, Paxton said Friday’s Supreme Court decision means abortion laws that were on the books before Roe v. Wade are technically back in effect because they were never repealed.

The attorney general said as a result, prosecutors could take immediate action if they so choose.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to include an interview with the Texas Democratic Party and additional information from the attorney general’s advisory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Texas abortion groups file lawsuit to hold off ban

Texas abortion providers are making a last-ditch effort to temporarily resume procedures by challenging a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban that has not been enforced for nearly a half-century, but that some abortion opponents argue could be enforced after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion. The providers filed […]
TEXAS STATE
Houston Chronicle

Beto O’Rourke vows to repeal Texas abortion ban if elected governor

In the days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Democrats at rallies and protests in Texas said the November election is key for protecting reproductive rights. In an interview after a Sunday rally in Austin, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke told The Texas Tribune he would work to repeal Texas’ abortion ban and expand access to reproductive health care if he is elected. Rochelle Garza, the Democratic nominee for attorney general, said she would partner with other lawyers to stop enforcement of the state’s abortion laws.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
ValleyCentral

State officials praise Kennedy v. Bremerton ruling

TEXAS (ValleyCentral) — Texas officials call the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District a victory for Americans of all faiths. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District was taken to the supreme court after Joe Kennedy, a high school football coach from Washington and a Christian, was fired for refusing to stop kneeling […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Beto O'rourke
Person
Paul Bettencourt
fox7austin.com

Beto O’Rourke hosts pro-choice rally in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Sunday was the third day of rallies that have taken place across central Texas after Friday’s Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke hosted an event at Pan American Neighborhood Park in East Austin where he was joined on stage by other city and state leaders.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Local reaction to SCOTUS abortion ruling

Rochelle Garza, Democratic Candidate for Texas Attorney General “I’m running for Texas Attorney General to fight for Texas families and that includes their constitutional right to reproductive freedom. The Supreme Court decision to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent recognizing the constitutional right to bodily autonomy and abortion access will have terrible repercussions for the […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Local reaction to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade caused mixed reactions in the community, but also raised concerns and devastation for Whole Woman’s Health. “It’s a terrible injustice to the woman of the United States to not be able to have a choice to have an abortion or not,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Texas Legislature#Abortion Laws#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Supreme Court#Republican#Kxan
KVUE

Report: Some Texas distillers want lawmakers to allow alcohol sales on Sundays

AUSTIN, Texas — During the next legislative session, Texas spirit makers want to see lawmakers make changes to help them grow their businesses. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), among the changes industry leaders are seeking is the ability for Texas liquor producers to sell more of their products at their distilleries. Some spirit makers are also pushing for seven-day sales.
AUSTIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Lt. Gov. Patrick praises God for Roe v. Wade overturn

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning Roe v. Wade, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick praised the decision. “Today is a tremendous day for life,” a news release sent from Patrick’s office states. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ValleyCentral

Supreme Court gun ruling shouldn’t affect Texas’ loose rules

(Valley Central) – On the heels of a deadly shooting in Uvalde, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that people have a constitutional right to carry handguns for self-defense. The decision, which struck down a New York gun law restricting concealed carry of handguns, will have broad implications in states and cities with strict gun […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy